    VOTE: St. Cloud Times athlete of the week poll Oct. 13-19

    By Reid Glenn, St. Cloud Times,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MkBcG_0wGoh4e300

    SAINT CLOUD  — Last week the St. Cloud area had four soccer teams qualify for the state tournaments. Volleyball, cross country and football are starting their section competitions and central Minnesota had some incredible individual performances.

    The St. Cloud Times weekly compiles stats from local teams (Albany, Becker, Foley, Holdingford, Kimball, ROCORI, Royalton, Sartell-St. Stephen, Sauk Rapids-Rice, St. Cloud Apollo, St. Cloud Cathedral, St. Cloud Christian St. Cloud Tech and St. John’s Prep) and pits the best athletes in their sport against those in other competitions. Who had the most impressive week last week (Oct. 13-19) is up to you. Read about the best performers here and vote below.

    Read about the athletes up for voting: St. Cloud Times top performing high school athletes from last week Oct. 13-19

    St. John’s Prep girls cross country sophomore Margaret Duffy

    Becker boys cross country junior Tanner Felton

    Becker football sophomore quarterback Tristan Kowalkowski

    Becker football senior running back and linebacker Landen Kujawa

    Cathedral girls soccer junior goalkeeper Aubrey Lesnau

    Albany volleyball junior Kelsey Lobitz

    Sauk Rapids volleyball junior setter Aubrey Marketon

    Cathedral boys soccer junior Jacob Oliver

    Cathedral girls soccer junior Bayley Schneider

    ROCORI football senior athlete Grant Tylutki

    Last week's poll: VOTE: Area's top soccer players headline athlete of the week poll with goals galore

    Kimball football beats Cathedral: Kimball football finishes undefeated season with a half-dozen TDs versus Cathedral

    Contact reporter Reid Glenn at rglenn@gannett.com .

    This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: VOTE: St. Cloud Times athlete of the week poll Oct. 13-19

