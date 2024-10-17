Kimball football finishes undefeated season with a half-dozen TDs versus Cathedral

KIMBALL — After giving two teams their first loss of the year, it would have been easy for Kimball's football team to come out without energy in their last regular-season game of the year.

But the Cubs hung six touchdowns on St. Cloud Cathedral, beating the Crusaders 42-7 on Wednesday in Kimball. With the win, Kimball (8-0) clinches an undefeated regular season and the Cubs will be seeded atop the Section 5-2A seedings.

“After the big win versus Eden Valley, after the big win versus Holdingford we were afraid there would be a letdown,” Kimball coach Clay Anderson said after the game. “And then Cathedral has won four in a row.”

Anderson called Cathedral coach Andrew Leintz “smart” and he knew the team would be well-prepared. However, the Crusader coach was frustrated with his team’s approach to the game.

“We were too comfortable,” Leintz said before taking responsibility for the complacency. “... We showed up just trying to get through the game and not going out and taking the game and trying to end their perfect season.”

Leintz said Kimball “Plays at 10 the whole game.”

Both teams came into the game with momentum. The last time Kimball lost was last year in the Section 5-2A semifinal and Cathedral (5-3) had a four-game winning streak dating back to Week 3 against Holdingford (6-2). This year is the first time Cathedral has had a winning regular season since 2011 and the Crusaders earned the second seed in Section 5-3A.

On Wednesday, Kimball got started quick, picking up two first downs in two plays and scoring its first touchdown less than two minutes after the opening kickoff. Senior running back Ronnie Arnold ran the TD in from the goal line and he had another TD in the third quarter.

Junior RB Mason Danelke also had two scores out of the Cubs' backfield. Anderson has been impressed with the improvement of Kimball’s running game, but the team’s passing game is strong too.

Running a spread look, Cub senior QB Brandon Henkemeyer said he loves having weapons out wide like seniors Bryant Knaus and Owen Mortenson, who he found for a receiving TD apiece against Cathedral. Henkemeyer said anybody on the team can score if he just gets them the ball. With a few minutes remaining in the third quarter Mortenson also returned a kickoff for a touchdown from his own goal line, making the score 36-7 after an extra kick.

“At the ten-yard line I saw the outside, saw one of my guys and I just took off,” he said.

The return took away all of the Crusaders’ momentum after they scored their only TD in the game, a 20-yard pass to senior Brody Schneider on their first drive out of halftime.

Best athletes from the area last week: Tech state record setter and Cathedral hat-trick machine two of area's top performing athletes

Last week's athlete of the week poll VOTE: Area's top soccer players headline athlete of the week poll with goals galore

Sartell hands Tech loss at home: Sartell defeats St. Cloud Tech; wins first football game in nearly two years

The Cathedral defense struggled to contend with Kimball's strength at the line and from Cub ball carriers. Arnold, Danelke and Henkemeyer bounced off Crusader tacklers or drug them for extra yards.

Besides their talent and work ethic, Kimball’s athletes also play well together.

“I’ve been with these kids since sixth grade,” Henkemeyer said. “I just have a bond with them."

Without regard for class, the players enjoy hanging out off the field, too.

“They’re a great bunch of guys,” Anderson said. “They’re kind to people, role models in our school. They’re easy to cheer for and it’s really fun to see them have success.”

Anderson said there were some little things to work on — maybe not go for the home run pass as often when the team just needs a few yards.

Henkemeyer threw a pick in the third quarter and junior RB Mark Schiefelbein gave up a fumble in the fourth, but the Cub defense had Cathedral off the field before the Crusaders could deal damage. Junior Jack Hamak had the interception for Cathedral, playing tight coverage on the 6-foot-4-inch Knaus and beating him in the jump ball in the end zone.

"We had two turnovers, so there's some positives about that," Leintz said. "At halftime we challenged the attitude and effort. It did improve, but lesson learned — it shouldn't come to that."

Kimball senior Jed Spaulding had an interception late in the third quarter that led to Arnold's second TD. One of Spaulding’s classmates on the line, Hank Meyer, also recovered a Cathedral fumble. The players said defensively Kimball wanted to stop Cathedral’s passing game.

“We knew they passed a lot and we just had to focus more on that because we have a great defensive line,” Mortenson said.

Henkemeyer gave credit to his coaches, saying, “I couldn’t ask for better coaches.”

“If we just do our jobs, do what our coach tells us, I think we can beat any team,” Henkemeyer said. “As long as we just stick to the game plan.”

Although the Cubs have lofty postseason goals, the team is trying to limit its focus and take things day-by-day. Kimball has a bye to the semifinal round, when the Cubs will enjoy home-field advantage Oct. 26.

“We can’t overlook any team,” Mortenson said. “Eden Valley and Holdingford are both great teams. At Holdingford we handled our business, but Eden Valley we barely beat.”

The Eagles won the Class 2A state championship last year over Barnesville and Wednesday beat Holdingford 24-6.

Contact reporter Reid Glenn at rglenn@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Kimball football finishes undefeated season with a half-dozen TDs versus Cathedral