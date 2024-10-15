Open in App
    VOTE: Area's top soccer players headline athlete of the week poll with goals galore

    By Reid Glenn, St. Cloud Times,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K2qVH_0w7IPAAE00

    SAINT CLOUD We've hit the point in the season when players are setting records as their teams are competing deep in the postseason.

    This week we had some incredible performances . Below you can learn about the learn about the best-performing athletes from Oct. 6-12 and vote on who you think is most deserving of the athlete of the week title.

    Learn about the athletes here: Tech state record setter and Cathedral hat-trick machine two of area's top performing athletes

    Up for votes this week are:

    Kimball volleyball senior hitter Ellie Becker

    Sartell cross country junior Andrew Berndt

    Holdingford football senior running back Luke Bieniek

    Albany football senior linebacker and left tackle Cooper Brinkman

    Tech girls soccer senior forward Molly Burkstrand

    Foley volleyball senior setter Madelyn Chmielewski

    ROCORI football junior quarterback Max Fredin

    Albany volleyball senior hitter Hannah Klein

    Cathedral boys soccer junior Jacob Oliver

    Kimball volleyball senior hitter Isabelle Schmitz

    ROCORI football senior athlete Grant Tylutki

    Cathedral cross country sophomore Katelyn Waldoch

    Last week's player of the week poll: Interception and nine tackles lands Kimball linebacker on St. Cloud Times top performers

    Last week's top performers: Interception and nine tackles lands Kimball linebacker on St. Cloud Times top performers

    Contact reporter Reid Glenn at rglenn@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: VOTE: Area's top soccer players headline athlete of the week poll with goals galore

