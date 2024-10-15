VOTE: Area's top soccer players headline athlete of the week poll with goals galore

SAINT CLOUD We've hit the point in the season when players are setting records as their teams are competing deep in the postseason.

This week we had some incredible performances . Below you can learn about the learn about the best-performing athletes from Oct. 6-12 and vote on who you think is most deserving of the athlete of the week title.

Up for votes this week are:

Kimball volleyball senior hitter Ellie Becker

Sartell cross country junior Andrew Berndt

Holdingford football senior running back Luke Bieniek

Albany football senior linebacker and left tackle Cooper Brinkman

Tech girls soccer senior forward Molly Burkstrand

Foley volleyball senior setter Madelyn Chmielewski

ROCORI football junior quarterback Max Fredin

Albany volleyball senior hitter Hannah Klein

Cathedral boys soccer junior Jacob Oliver

Kimball volleyball senior hitter Isabelle Schmitz

ROCORI football senior athlete Grant Tylutki

Cathedral cross country sophomore Katelyn Waldoch

Last week's player of the week poll: Interception and nine tackles lands Kimball linebacker on St. Cloud Times top performers

