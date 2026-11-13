📅 Help Pack Candy Bags for Local Food Pantries

Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to earn community service hours at Sayville Library by helping sort and package donated Halloween candy into gift bags.

The finished candy grams will be donated to local food pantries and the library’s Little Free Food Pantry, so your time will directly support neighbors in need.

Check the library’s event listing for the exact date and time and to register if required. Bring yourself and be ready to help assemble candy bags with other teens.