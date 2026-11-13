📅 Holiday Green Screen Photos at Sayville Library

Grab your favorite holiday sweater and head to Sayville Library for a fun, holiday-themed green screen photoshoot.

Staff will set up a green screen with dozens of festive backgrounds and use photo-editing software to help you create the perfect image for your holiday card.

Who: Adults

Adults Where: Sayville Library

What: Holiday green screen photo session with custom backgrounds

Holiday green screen photo session with custom backgrounds How: By appointment only

If you’d like a polished holiday photo without paying a studio, this is a nice local option. Contact Sayville Library to book your appointment and reserve a time slot.