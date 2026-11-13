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Sayville
📅 Holiday green screen photo sessions for adults at library
8 days ago
📅 Holiday Green Screen Photos at Sayville Library
Grab your favorite holiday sweater and head to Sayville Library for a fun, holiday-themed green screen photoshoot.
Staff will set up a green screen with dozens of festive backgrounds and use photo-editing software to help you create the perfect image for your holiday card.
- Who: Adults
- Where: Sayville Library
- What: Holiday green screen photo session with custom backgrounds
- How: By appointment only
If you’d like a polished holiday photo without paying a studio, this is a nice local option. Contact Sayville Library to book your appointment and reserve a time slot.
More Info: Holiday Green Screen Photoshoot | Sayville Library
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