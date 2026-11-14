Sayreville has a nice mix of steady trucking work and flexible seasonal driving right now. Good options whether you want full-time miles or short-term extra cash.

Employer: DICK LAVY TRUCKING INC

DICK LAVY TRUCKING INC Location: Sayreville, NJ (regional/OTR)

(regional/OTR) Type: Full-time

Pay: Avg $1,661–$2,239/week, up to $0.69/mile, $1,500 sign-on bonus

OTR CDL-A role with strong weekly pay, paid on all dispatch miles (loaded and empty), and higher mileage rate with Hazmat endorsement. Home most weekends, 99% no-touch freight, newer Volvo/Freightliner tractors, paid vacation, health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and a $2,000 referral bonus program.

Employer: UPS

Location: Sayreville, NJ

Type: Seasonal / Temporary

Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76/mile reimbursement

Short-term driving job where you deliver packages in your own car, stay active, and work mostly outdoors. No prior delivery experience needed; you’ll get weekly pay, flexible shifts Monday–Saturday, and a chance to get your foot in the door with UPS.

If one of these fits your life, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.