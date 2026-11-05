🍽️ Multiple Bass Pro Restaurant Jobs in Sayreville, NJ

Sayreville’s food scene is heating up with a brand‑new Bass Pro Shops restaurant opening inside the store. If you like fast-paced shifts, friendly guests, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops Location: Sayreville, NJ

Type: Full-time

Starting pay: $18.00 – $25.00/hour (listed as $18.00 – $250.00; likely $25.00)

Work in a brand-new kitchen, cooking menu items to spec and keeping the line running smoothly. This role is on your feet and busy, with full-time benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, vacation, and sick time, plus store and restaurant discounts.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops Location: Sayreville, NJ

Type: Part-time

Starting pay: $15.92 – $20.75/hour

Be the first smile guests see as they walk into the new in-store restaurant. You’ll greet and seat guests, manage the wait list, answer phones, and help keep the front area and restrooms tidy, with part-time perks like discounts, 401(k), and paid holidays/vacation.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops Location: Sayreville, NJ

Type: Full-time

Starting pay: $15.92 – $20.75/hour

Same core host duties—greeting guests, seating, handling calls and reservations—but with a full-time schedule and expanded benefits. Includes medical, dental, vision, HSA/FSA, 401(k), paid holidays, vacation, and sick time, plus employee discounts.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while the restaurant is still building its opening team.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.