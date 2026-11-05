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Sayreville
🛒 Sayreville, NJ Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings Up to $24.75/hr
6 days ago
Retail in and around Sayreville, NJ is busy right now, especially big-box and specialty stores. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Sales Outfitter (Part-Time)
- Employer: Bass Pro Shops
- Location: Sayreville, NJ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $20.75/hour
- Why it’s interesting: Front-line sales role helping customers with outdoor gear, from greeting and answering questions to restocking and keeping displays sharp. Includes store discounts, 401(k), paid holidays and vacation, plus ongoing product training.
Sales Outfitter – Firearms (Part-Time)
- Employer: Bass Pro Shops
- Location: Sayreville, NJ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $22.75/hour
- Why it’s interesting: Specialized counter sales at the gun counter, focused on firearms and ammunition with strong customer service. You’ll handle 4473 forms, follow ATF rules, and keep displays stocked; comes with part-time benefits and store discounts. Must be 21+ with firearms product knowledge.
Team Lead – Marine (Full-Time)
- Employer: Bass Pro Shops
- Location: Sayreville, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.00 – $24.75/hour
- Why it’s interesting: Step-up leadership role over the Marine department, guiding associates, planning schedules, and driving sales and customer service. Full-time package includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, vacation, and sick time, plus discounts.
Overnight Task Team Outfitter – Seasonal (Part-Time)
- Employer: Bass Pro Shops
- Location: Sayreville, NJ
- Type: Part-time, seasonal, overnight
- Pay: $19.00 – $21.75/hour
- Why it’s interesting: Behind-the-scenes overnight role handling replenishment, price changes, signage, and visual merchandising so day staff can focus on selling. Good fit if you like quieter shifts and staying busy with hands-on tasks; includes part-time benefits and discounts.
Part Sales Manager – Part Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Parlin, NJ (near Sayreville)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Competitive (not listed)
- Why it’s interesting: Leadership-focused role helping run the store, coach the team, and drive parts sales and inventory while delivering “WOW” customer service. AutoZone offers medical, dental, vision (even for part-time), 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, discounts, and mental health support, plus growth paths into full-time management.
If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and get your application in while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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