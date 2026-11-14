Sayre’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with Guthrie leading the way. If you’re in medicine or training for it, there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Location: Sayre, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base with RVU model (no exact range listed)

Join a full-spectrum neurosurgery practice (spine, cranial, general) at a Level I Trauma Center with a 1:3 call schedule. Strong internal referrals, full benefits, CME support, relocation up to $15,000, and options for fellowship support and teaching.

Employer: Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Location: Sayre, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $500,000–$575,000/year

Provide full-spectrum Urology in a modern facility with a DaVinci robot, 2 OR days and 3 clinic days weekly. Offers up to $15,000 relocation, CME funds, full benefits, malpractice with tail, and teaching opportunities; new grads welcome.

Employer: Guthrie Medical Group

Guthrie Medical Group Location: Sayre, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $440,000–$630,000/year

Busy ENT practice with adult subspecialty support and pediatric general ENT in a free‑standing clinic closely tied to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital. Includes sign-on bonus, up to $200,000 loan repayment, $15,000 relocation, CME funds, full benefits, and strong APP support.

Employer: Guthrie Clinic

Guthrie Clinic Location: Sayre, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $300,000 starting

Hybrid outpatient + inpatient role in a physician-led, non-profit system using EPIC and NCQA PCMH standards. Comes with full benefits, malpractice, retirement plans, CME support, up to $15,000 relocation, and H1B eligibility.

Employer: Guthrie

Guthrie Location: Sayre, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes major bonuses)

Work across ICU, ED, and other units providing full-scope respiratory care and ventilator management. Eligible for up to a $30,000 sign-on bonus and up to $20,000 student loan reimbursement, plus education support and strong clinical growth.

Employer: Guthrie

Guthrie Location: Sayre, PA

Type: Per diem / part-time

Salary: Based on experience (no exact range listed)

Perfect for current nursing students wanting hands-on hospital experience with flexible scheduling. You’ll float to multiple units, build bedside skills, and network with nurses and leaders while keeping your school schedule first.

Employer: Guthrie

Guthrie Location: Sayre, PA

Type: Per diem / part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support surgeons and RNs in the OR using sterile technique and assisting with a variety of procedures. Great fit for new grads from Surgical Tech programs or LPNs looking to deepen OR skills in a team-focused environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can suggest similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.