🏥 Several Healthcare Openings in Sayre, PA with Guthrie

Sayre’s healthcare scene is busy, and Guthrie is adding more hands to the team. If you’re looking to grow your skills in a hospital setting, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Guthrie Clinic

The Guthrie Clinic Location: Sayre, PA

Type: Per Diem / Part-Time, variable schedule

Salary: Not listed (based on experience)

Hands-on bedside role supporting RNs and LPNs with daily care, vitals, mobility, specimen collection, and patient safety. Great fit if you’ve completed a CNA course, have nurse aide experience, or are in nursing school and want flexible shifts plus strong clinical experience.

Employer: Guthrie

Location: Sayre, PA

Type: Full-Time, Day Shift (7AM–7PM, rotating)

Salary: Not listed (sign-on bonus up to $5,000)

Blend of patient care and clerical work—you’ll help with hygiene, mobility, vitals, and also manage phones, charts, and unit coordination. Good option if you have a high school diploma, like staying organized, and want benefits, PTO, tuition help, and growth in a busy hospital unit.

Employer: The Guthrie Clinic

The Guthrie Clinic Location: Sayre, PA

Type: Full-Time

Salary: Not listed

Support anesthesiologists in the OR and Recovery Room, helping prep patients and equipment and keeping things sterile and safe. You’ll use strong time management and teamwork skills; a high school diploma and BLS are required, and prior healthcare or CNA experience is a plus but not required.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in soon—hospital roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.