Saxonburg’s plants are busy right now, and they’re hiring people who like hands-on work and steady schedules. If you’re reliable and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Bayer

Bayer Location: Saxonburg, PA

Type: Full-time, 12-hour day shifts (6am–6pm)

Pay: About $18/hour (plus potential bonus and full benefits: health, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, sick leave)

(plus potential bonus and full benefits: health, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, sick leave) Apply by: Posting open at least until 11/2/2026

You’ll run custom and automated machines, keep an eye on quality, and help with basic adjustments and cleaning. Good fit if you have a high school diploma/GED, basic computer skills, and like working with a team in a clean, pharma-style environment.

Employer: Coherent Corp.

Location: Saxonburg, PA

Type: Full-time, rotating 12-hour shifts (24/7 operation)

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role helping prep materials, load/unload furnaces, and keep production areas clean and safe in a high-tech environment. Great for someone mechanically inclined who’s okay with rotating 12-hour shifts, wearing PPE, and wants strong safety training (including emergency response and HAZWOPER).

Employer: Not listed (local manufacturer)

Not listed (local manufacturer) Location: Saxonburg, PA 16056

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Schedule: 7am–3pm or 3pm–11pm (must be able to work either if needed, but you’ll pick one)

or (must be able to work either if needed, but you’ll pick one) Pay: $22–$25/hour + benefits (higher pay available for Maintenance Lead role)

You’ll do routine maintenance and repairs on production equipment, help with troubleshooting electrical and mechanical issues, and support startups and tear-downs. Good for folks with mechanical/electrical aptitude, basic tool skills, and prior industrial or military hands-on experience.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.