🏭 Saxonburg, PA Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings Hiring Now

Saxonburg’s industrial scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are a couple of strong picks in manufacturing & production worth a look.

Employer: Luxfer Magtech (Luxfer MEL Technologies)

Luxfer Magtech (Luxfer MEL Technologies) Location: Saxonburg, PA

Type: Full-time (about 37–40 hours/week )

(about ) Category: Quality / Lab in magnesium powder manufacturing

Work in a lab setting supporting aerospace, defense, and high-tech customers. You’ll test raw materials and finished product, keep equipment calibrated, document results, and help drive continuous improvement. Great fit if you have lab or chemical manufacturing experience and like detailed, safety-focused work.

Highlights:

Global advanced materials company with US/UK quality team

Mix of lab testing, documentation, and cross-team work

Benefits for eligible full-time staff: medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 100% match on first 6% , PTO (vacation, sick, personal), 10 paid holidays, disability & life insurance, EAP, and wellness reimbursement

medical, dental, vision, , PTO (vacation, sick, personal), 10 paid holidays, disability & life insurance, EAP, and wellness reimbursement Encourages candidates with non-traditional backgrounds, military training, or transferable skills

Employer: Merit Logistics

Merit Logistics Location: Saxonburg, PA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $19.50/hour, weekly pay

Shift: 3rd shift – 10:00 pm until finished

Unload freight in a busy warehouse environment on overnight shifts. This is a very physical role with constant lifting and moving of up to 75 lbs, ideal if you like staying active and want steady hours plus overtime potential.

Highlights:

No warehouse experience required; forklift/pallet jack training provided

Must pass drug screen and background check and have reliable transportation

Fast-paced work with productivity goals

Benefits: health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off, referral program

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—roles like this often lead to promotions or related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.