Canes football players honored for effort, accomplishments

Hayward-LCO Hurricanes football players were honored for their efforts and accomplishments this past season and in their high school careers during an awards banquet Tuesday Oct. 27.

“Be proud of yourself,” Coach Noah LeBlanc told the players. The team lost 20 players from the previous year due to graduation, and coaches asked a lot of underclassmen to play big roles on the varsity, he said. “These freshmen, sophomores and juniors did a tremendous job stepping up. The future is super bright.”

The varsity “stuck together and had the best team camaraderie we’ve had,” LeBlanc said, “They finished the year with two big wins.”

The Canes had eight seniors this year, and “They embodied what it means to be a Hurricane. They never made excuses. They gave everything they had. We will miss these guys a ton,” LeBlanc said. The seniors are Caleb Springer, Gabe Bisonette, Davin Suo, Brendan Young, Chaska Carrillo, Thomas Girard, Cardin Nguyen and Jaycee Denomie.

Seven Canes were voted onto the Heart O’ North All-Conference Team for 2026. They are: Pryce Magnuson, second team offensive lineman; Caleb Springer, second team quarterback; Gabe Bisonette, second team running back; Caleb Springer, second team defensive cornerback; and Honorable Mention players Evan Boomgarden—offensive line, and Gabe Bisonette and Jaycee Denomie—both on the defensive line.

Receiving Academic All-State awards were Ty Lehman, 3.92 GPA; and Gabe Bisonette, 3.94 GPA.

Hurricane players receiving various individual awards from the coaches were:

JV2 team: Nano Bisonette, Most Valuable Player, Offense; Nolan Andrlik, Most Valuable Player, Defense; Rylan Conover, Hard Hat/Helmet Award; Raymond Taylor, Most-Improved Player.

Varsity team: Gabe Bisonette, Offensive Player of the Year; Caleb Springer, Defensive Player of the Year; Trenton Morrow and Jayelon Olson, Newcomers of the Year; Gavin Kamla, Special Teams Player of the Year; Joey Bergschnieder, Scout Team Player of the Year; Jaycee Denomie, Hurricane Award; Caleb Springer and Gabe Bisonette, Rod Lundberg Character Award.

Captains—Caleb Springer, Gabe Bisonette, Pryce Magnuson, Evan Boomgarden.

LeBlanc urged the returning players to get physically stronger and to play other sports besides football.

LeBlanc thanked Gabby Lacapa for filming games this year, athletic trainer Jennifer Sobotta, the Hayward Football Boosters Club and assistant coaches Dion Doyle, Mike Siverling, Kyle Narges, Drew Anderson, Max Narges, Matt Hager, Eli Danielson and Paul Lacapa.

Team stats

The statistical leaders for the Canes this past season included: Passes completed-attempted-yards—Caleb Springer, 55-122-921-11 touchdowns; rushes-yards—Gabe Bisonette, 197-727-13 touchdowns; Caleb Springer 88-973-9 tichdowns. Passes caught-yards—Brendan Young, 13-303-17 touchdowns; Trey Lacapa, 21-197-3 IDs; Hunter Mohr, 9-183-1TD.

Total tackles: Trey Lacapa 48, Brendan Young, 47; Jayelon Olson, 40; Hunter Mohr, 37, Gavin Kamla, 36; Jaycee Denomie, 34; Trenton Morrow, 33; Caleb Springer, 29; Gabe Bisonette 29. Kick returns-yards: josh Young, 13-165; Brendan Young, 7-148; punt returns-yards—Caleb Springer 3-124. Kickoffs-yards—Hunter Mohr, 33-830.