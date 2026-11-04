Hayward mountain bike team celebrates state championship

The Hayward High School and Middle School Mountain Bike Team celebrated their second consecutive State Championship at an awards dinner and slide show Wednesday Oct. 28 at Hayward Middle School.

The team consists of 50 student athletes (26 female, 24 male) ranging from 6th through 12th grades and 20 volunteer licensed coaches.

The coaches are Alison Menk, Ben Menk, Christina Fanola, Dave Nelson, Eric Maki, Helena Maki, Jane Flygstad, Jason Bacon, Jessica Kratz, Karl Schwartz, Kristy Maki, Matthew Jacobson, Nathan Roach, Nick Berens, Rachael Yoder, Ruth Dover, Sabrina Jacobson, Tony Heredia, Travis Place and Wil Kratz.

Head coach Ben Menk thanked the parents for bringing their kids, keeping their bikes functioning, and setting up pit zones. He thanked the coaches for their time and commitment and congratulated the student athletes for “another amazing season. You should all be very proud. The older riders help the younger riders and cheer each other.”

Coaches Nick Berens, Christina, Nathan and Ben Menk talked about the capabilities and achievements of each team member, including keeping a positive attitude in the face of adversity.

Coaches gave special recognition to this year’s seniors: Sam Berquist, Ryan Nechuta, Sam Roach, Karl Nelson and Elsa Maki.

Mark Berquist thanked the coaches and parents: “It’s a phenomenal organization; we’re so lucky to have it here and this group of people leading us. It gives so many things to people.”

Coach Menk thanked Eric and Kristy Maki and their children for their 12 years of commitment to the team. Alumnus Helena Maki was a coach this year.