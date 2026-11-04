Birkie to host Nordic winter kickoff livestream

The American Birkiebeiner Ski Foundation will host the second annual Wisconsin Nordic Winter Kickoff livestream at 7 p.m. Monday Nov. 9.

This online event features representatives from five Nordic ski areas in Wisconsin, including WinMan Trails in Winchester, Minocqua Winter Park, Ariens Nordic Center in Brillion, the Birkebeiner in the Hayward-Cable area, and Lapham Peak in the Kettle Moraine Forest.

“This will be a fun, informative, community building livestream, a celebration of the upcoming winter season as we prepare for the largest cross-country ski event in North America —The American Birkebeiner and winter skiing across Wisconsin,“ said Birkie Executive Director Ben Popp. “

In November 2025, The Birkie hosted the first Wisconsin Winter Kickoff Livestream. This online event was well received, with around 1,200 live viewers between Facebook and YouTube and an engaged chat full of enthusiastic skiers. This year’s program will follow a similar format to the event last November.

Viewers can expect each location to provide a preview of their winter events, venue infrastructure, and what you need to know before getting out on your skis—plus lively conversation, live question-and answer and giveaways.

The live stream can be viewed at birkie.com, or on Facebook or YouTube.