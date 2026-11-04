Canes volleyball players receive season awards

Hayward Hurricanes girls volleyball players on the varsity, JV and JV2 teams received numerous awards and kudos from their coaches during a season-culminating banquet Monday Nov. 2 at the HHS Commons.

Head coach Michelle Smith announced that three Canes received Heart O’ North all-conference recognition this fall: Junior libero Lainey Duffy was chosen to the first team; senior middle blocker Abby Laird was picked to the second team; and junior outside hitter Ila Seiling received honorable mention.

Receiving special Hurricane team awards were Lainey Duffy, Defensive Player of the Year; Avery Pearson-Seifert, Offensive Player of the Year; Ila Seiling, Hustle Award; Ruby Arnett, Most-Improved Player; Lydia Thorne, Hurricane Heart Award; and Abby Laird, Most Valuable Player.

Also, senior Alyse Beckermann was named to the Wisconsin All-Academic Team.

Laird gave a re-cap of the season and her favorite memories while spending time with her teammates, stating that “I am so grateful for the everlasting friendships that formed from this sport. It taught me lessons, brought experiences and allowed you to meet people along the way.” She thanked the coaches for all you have done for us.”

Laird will play in the Essentia Health All-Star game on Nov. 15.

Coach Smith said this year’s varsity finished with a 21-12 overall record and went 7-2 in the conference, taking third place behind Barron and St. Croix Falls.

“It has been a joy coaching this year, watching all three teams grow and progress,” Smith said. “We accomplished our goals,” including hosting and winning their first post-season playoff game.

JV2 Coach Reidun Bures said the team finished with a 13-2 record and got better with each game. She presented a special award to each player.

Coach Brian Weimer recited comments from Coach Caitlyn LeBlanc about the JV team, which finished with a 14-4 record.