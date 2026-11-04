Johnson runs in state cross-country meet

Hayward Hurricanes junior Beck Johnson placed 79th out of 151 runners in the WIAA Division 2 state championship race at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids Friday Oct. 30.

Beck’s time in the state 5-kilometer race was 17:34.2.

Beck qualified for state by placing ninth in the Rice Lake Sectional on Oct. 23 in 16:51.2, which was the No. 9 all-the best for HHS cross-country.

Setting personal records at the boys sectional were freshman Brodie Lamoureaux, 20th overall in 17:24, No. 19 all-time for HHS; Vincent Asher, 55th in 18:39; and Gabe Paquin, 36th in 17:53.

Achieving personal records in the girls sectional race at Rice Lake were Hurricane runners Cynthia Hart, 65th in 24:12; Maggie Nelson, 74th in 25:20; Miika Kirchner, 80th in 26:11; and JayLeiya St. Germaine, 84th in 28:08.