Northern Lights All-Conference names cross-country, volleyball athletes

The Northern Lights Conference recently chose members of the fall 2026 boys and girls cross-country teams and girls volleyball teams.

The Ashland-Drummond Lumberjacks placed three runners on the boys conference first team: Senior Ben Giesregen, sophomore Tristan Scully and sophomore Preston Mika. Drummond’s Kelly Randolph and Janey Mika were named Boys Co-Coaches of the Year.

Receiving honorable mention were senior Darian Goodsky of Lac Courte Oreilles, and juniors Manny Milan and Rory Kruger of Drummond.

Jared Myers of Washburn was named girls Coach of the Year.

The all-conference girls volleyball second team includes Brooke Hanson, Jaylin Kaeger and Sawyer Leding of Drummond.

Receiving honorable mention on the all-conference girls volleyball team were freshman Mylah DeNasha of Lac Courte Oreilles, and sophomore Jaylin Jaeger and freshman Sawyer Leding of Drummond.