Veterans Day programs scheduled in the area

Wednesday November 11 is Veterans Day, a day to remember, honor and celebrate America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.

Special events will be held in this area in honor of Veterans Day. They are:

Friday, Nov. 6

Dedication of Sawyer County Veterans Tribute, southwest corner of Highway 63 and Kansas Avenue (former Dairy Queen location) in Hayward, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Hayward Area Veteran of the Year dinner and program at Veterans Community Center: Happy Hour, 3-4 p.m.; dinner at 4 p.m. followed by program. Jamie Principe will be honored as Veteran of the Year, Tim Conner will be honored by the Sons of the American Legion and Theresa Moore will be honored as Veterans Auxiliary Member of the Year. For reservations, call or stop by the Veterans Center, 715-634-2558.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

—Hayward Veterans Day program at Intermediate School, 9 a.m.

—Lac Courte Oreilles 50th annual Veterans Day Pow Wow at Theresa Williams Gymnasium in the LCO Ojibwe School, with grand entries at noon and 6 p.m. The veterans gift giveaway will be at 3:30 p.m. and the feast at 4 p.m.

The host drums will be the LCO Soldiers Drum, Pipestone and Hay Creek and the invited drum will be the Blackdeer Singers. Emcees will be Dylan Jennings and John Teller Jr. LCO AmVets will provide the honor guard, with Gary Quaderer Sr. as head veteran and Mike DeMain as arena director. Head dancers will be chosen for each session.

—Stone Lake Veterans Day luncheon and program at Lions Community Center, noon. All veterans are cordially invited to enjoy a complimentary lunch in gratitude for your service and sacrifice. All others are warmly welcome.

Reservations are strongly encouraged. There is limited seating. RSVP your guest count to info@stonelakecranberryfestival.com or text Sharon Paine, 715.699.0893.

—Winter School District Veterans Day ceremony at Winter School, 10 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 12

Hayward High School Choir Veterans Day concert and slide show at ADS auditorium, 7 p.m.