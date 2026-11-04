Man federally charged with illegal voting

Two Canadian citizens including a former Hayward resident have been charged with illegal voting, according to Chadwick M. Elgersma, U.S. Attorney for iWestern Wisconsin.

Monique Gignac-Yochum, 60, a Canadian citizen formerly of Hayward, is charged with illegally voting as an alien in the November 2022 and November 2024 elections.

According to the criminal information, on Nov. 8, 2022, and November 5, 2024, Gignac-Yochum, knowing she was not a United States citizen, illegally voted in an election held in part for the purpose of electing a candidate for the offices of the Senate, House of Representative, Vice President and President.

A two-count criminal information issued on October 22, 2026, was unsealed following Gignac-Yochum’s initial appearance in federal court on Oct. 28.

If convicted, Gignac-Yochum faces up to one year in prison.

Rodger Dedrick, 66, a Canadian citizen living in Stoughton, is charged with illegally voting as an alien on November 5, 2024. He is also charged with falsely claiming U.S. Citizenship when registering to vote on Aug.13, 2024.

A two-count indictment was unsealed following Dedrick’s initial appearance in federal court.

If convicted, Dedrick faces up to five years in prison on the false registration charge and up to one year in prison on the illegal voting charge.

Both defendants were released pending further proceedings. The charges against both defendants are the result of investigations conducted by Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney William M. Levins is handling both cases.