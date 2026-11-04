Man charged with shooting at police officer

Charges were filed Oct. 27 in Sawyer County Court against Andrew J. White, 37, of 7187N Indian Lane, Couderay, who is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide by firing three shots from a .380-caliber revolver at an LCO Tribal police officer’s squad car in the parking lot of the Sevenwinds Casino on Oct. 9.

Two bullets penetrated the outer shield of the squad vehicle’s driver’s door and one bullet deflected off the door. The officer in the squad, Kyle Tannehill, was not injured and did not return fire, according to the court documents.

The incident originated at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 9 when a caller informed the sheriff’s dispatcher that a westbound white SUV was speeding and almost hit his vehicle on Hwy. B at Thunderbird Road, east of Little Round Lake. The LCO officer then conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle, which entered the casino parking lot. White then got out of his vehicle and fired several shots at the diver’s front door on the officer’s squad.

After shooting at the squad car in the casino parking lot, White fled east on Hwy. B at speeds up to 116 mph., pursued by officers. An oncoming westbound vehicle served toward the north ditch and White drove between it and an eastbound vehicle, nearly hitting both. West of the junction with Hwy. NN, his white Chevy Equinox entered the south ditch, crashed into a culvert and driveway, and launched almost straight up against a tree and a wooden sign.

SWAT teams from Sawyer, Washburn and Burnett counties were dispatched to the scene. White exited the front passenger side of the vehicle, was taken into custody and transported to a Duluth hospital for treatment of a head wound. His vehicle sustained extensive damage.

White is being held in the Sawyer County Jail on a $1 million cash bond. His initial court appearance is set for Nov. 17.

The charges against White are first-degree attempted homicide, felon in possession of a firearm, endangering safety by use of a firearm, two counts of recklessly endangering safety, intentionally pointing a firearm at a law enforcement officer, and attempting to flee or elude an officer. All are repeat offenses.