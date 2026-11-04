School board acts on several items

The Hayward Community School Board acted on several items at a short special meeting Monday Nov. 2. The board:

—Approved applications from seven students for Start College Now classes for the sprint 2027 semester. Five of the students are taking their final class needed to complete the Financial Services Academy. One student is completing the Northwoods Tech welding academy and the final student wants to get started with two into classes at Chippewa Valley Technical College.

—Approved applications from three students for the Early College Credit program for the spring 2027 semester. All there are applying for beginning classes at either UWEC-Barron County or LCO Ojibwe University.

—Accepted the resignations of Lori Pollak and Katie Taylor, special education paraprofessionals at the primary school.

—Voted to hire Ben Carlson as eighth grade boys basketball coach.