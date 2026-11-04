HHS students to perform fall play 'The Liar'

Hayward High School Drama Club members will present their next great performances Friday through Sunday Nov. 6, 7 and 8 at the ADS Auditorium.

The student thespians are diving into Carlo Goldoni’s “The Liar” in Tunk Yalman’s vibrant translation, a play about storytelling—both the intoxication of exaggeration and its inevitable consequences.

They grapple with the questions: What is truth? Why do we lie? And what happens when our lies spiral out of control?

“Join us and find yourself laughing at Lelio’s audacity, cringing at his close calls, and perhaps recognizing a bit of yourself in his predicament. After all, we’re all storytellers in our own lives,” said Play Director Mike Anderson. “The question Goldoni poses is: Can we learn to tell the truth before our lies catch up with us?”

Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday Nov. 6-7 and 1:30 p.m. Sunday Nov. 8. Admission is $5 per person; students are admitted free.