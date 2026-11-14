A $2 shipping fee doesn’t sound particularly threatening when you’re waiting for Christmas presents to arrive. Neither does an advertisement offering a popular kitchen appliance at 70% off or a text claiming your bank blocked a suspicious holiday purchase. But those ordinary situations can become expensive when the person contacting you isn’t who they claim to be.

New research from AARP’s 2026 Holiday Shopping and Scams Report reveals just how widespread these encounters have become. Among 1,801 U.S. adults surveyed, 84% reported being targeted by or experiencing at least one common type of fraud, although that doesn’t mean everyone lost money. Here are seven scams worth recognizing before someone else gets access to your money.

1. Fake Package Delivery Texts That Ask for a Small Fee

Nearly half of adults surveyed by AARP, 47%, reported receiving a fraudulent message about a package delivery problem. These texts often impersonate USPS, FedEx, or UPS and claim that an incomplete address or unpaid shipping charge is preventing delivery. The requested payment might be only $1.95, but the real objective may be collecting your credit card number, expiration date, and security code.

Criminals don’t necessarily know you’ve ordered something; sending thousands of messages during the holidays increases their chances of reaching someone expecting a package. Instead of following a text link, open the retailer’s order history or enter your tracking number directly on the carrier’s official website.

2. Gift Cards That Have Already Lost Their Value

A gift card purchased for $100 should give the recipient $100 to spend, but criminals sometimes drain balances before the cards are ever used. In AARP’s 2026 survey, 35% of respondents said they had given or received a gift card with no available funds, although not every empty card necessarily resulted from fraud. One method involves stealing card numbers and PINs from store displays, then monitoring those cards until a customer loads money onto them.

AARP’s investigation of gift card scams details how tampered packaging can make compromised cards difficult to identify. Purchase gift cards directly from trusted retailers, examine packaging carefully, and keep activation receipts until the recipient confirms the balance works.

3. Holiday Clearance Sales From Stores That Don’t Exist

That expensive television advertised for $129 might look like the perfect holiday bargain, especially when the advertisement uses a familiar retailer’s logo. Fraudulent sellers create convincing websites with professional photographs, customer reviews, and countdown timers designed to encourage immediate purchases.

A shopper who spends $200 on a nonexistent product may lose more than the original payment if criminals also obtain reusable financial information. Before ordering, independently visit the retailer’s official website, compare prices, and use a credit card when possible rather than sending money directly to an unfamiliar seller.

4. Fake Customer Service Representatives Offering Refunds

A missing package or incorrect order can send anyone searching online for a retailer’s customer service number. Unfortunately, fraudulent advertisements and misleading search listings sometimes direct consumers to impersonators instead of legitimate support departments. These criminals may request account passwords, one-time verification codes, or payment information while claiming they’re processing a refund.

If someone claiming to represent a retailer asks you to transfer money, install remote-access software, or reveal a login code, end the conversation and contact the company through its verified website or app.

5. Fake Holiday Charities That Exploit Generosity

Holiday donation appeals can be especially persuasive when they feature children, veterans, disaster victims, or families struggling to afford basic necessities. Criminals sometimes imitate legitimate charities or create organizations with names resembling established nonprofits. AARP’s latest research found that 31% of surveyed adults had received a donation request that appeared fraudulent or suspicious.

Before giving, check the organization through the IRS Tax Exempt Organization Search and independent charity evaluators, while remembering that tax-exempt status alone doesn’t establish a charity’s effectiveness. If charitable giving is part of your retirement budget, choosing verified organizations helps ensure your donations support the intended cause rather than a stranger’s account.

6. Holiday Travel Deals That Vanish After Payment

Visiting grandchildren or gathering with relatives can become expensive when airfare, hotels, and rental properties are involved. That makes unusually cheap travel advertisements appealing, particularly when they promise substantial savings during peak holiday dates. In AARP’s 2026 survey, 16% of respondents reported paying for travel arrangements that turned out to be fraudulent. Some scams involve nonexistent vacation rentals, copied property listings, or supposed booking agents who demand payment outside the original reservation platform. Verify reservations directly with the airline, hotel, or rental platform, and avoid sending deposits through wire transfers, cryptocurrency, or payment apps to unfamiliar individuals.

7. Fake Bank Fraud Alerts That Turn Into Account Takeovers

Your phone displays a message claiming someone attempted a $950 purchase at a major retailer using your bank account. The text asks you to call a fraud department immediately, where a convincing representative requests a verification code to supposedly stop the transaction. In reality, the criminal may be using that code to access your account, reset credentials, or authorize activity you never intended.

Never share a login or transaction authorization code with an unexpected caller, and verify suspicious activity through your bank’s official application or the number printed on your payment card.

Why These Scams Can Be Especially Expensive in Retirement

A fraudulent $50 purchase can disrupt a holiday budget, but larger losses may affect money intended for housing, prescriptions, or emergency expenses. The FTC’s October 2026 report found that adults ages 60 and older reported approximately $3 billion in fraud losses during 2025, with particularly substantial losses associated with investment and impersonation schemes. The report also found that people 80 and older who reported losing money had a median loss of $2,000, demonstrating the potential financial consequences of successful fraud.

However, older adults were less likely than younger adults to report losing money to fraud overall, an important distinction that challenges assumptions about age and vulnerability. Criminals target opportunities and accessible money, so financial protections matter regardless of how experienced or careful a shopper may be.

What to Do if You’ve Already Paid a Scammer

Not all payment methods provide the same protections when a holiday purchase goes wrong. Credit cards generally offer federal billing dispute protections for qualifying unauthorized charges and certain merchandise problems, while debit cards and payment apps operate under different rules. AARP found that only 59% of surveyed adults correctly identified credit cards as the safest option among the payment methods presented for online shopping. Using a credit card for legitimate online purchases, monitoring account alerts, and avoiding direct transfers to unfamiliar sellers can reduce the financial damage when something goes wrong.

That being said, discovering a fraudulent purchase doesn’t mean you should wait until after the holidays to investigate. Contact your bank, credit card issuer, or payment provider immediately and explain whether the transaction was unauthorized, the merchandise never arrived, or you were deceived into sending money. Ask about available disputes, recalls, account security measures, and replacement cards, recognizing that recovery options depend on the payment method and circumstances.

If you disclosed passwords or verification codes, secure the affected accounts and report suspected fraud through ReportFraud.ftc.gov or the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center. Save receipts, screenshots, emails, and transaction records because they may be useful during an investigation or financial dispute.

Keep the Holiday Spirit Without Paying for Someone Else’s Scam

The most effective holiday scams rarely announce themselves with obvious warning signs. They arrive disguised as delivery problems, irresistible discounts, helpful customer service representatives, or urgent financial alerts. Before sharing personal information or sending money, verify the request independently and pay attention to pressure tactics that discourage you from checking the details. Protecting your holiday budget doesn’t require avoiding online shopping or charitable giving; it requires recognizing when an ordinary transaction has taken an unusual turn.

Have you received a suspicious holiday shopping message this year, and what made you realize it might be a scam? Share your experience in the comments!