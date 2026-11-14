An extra $75 every month sounds like a welcome boost for anyone living on a fixed retirement income. Over twelve months, that’s another $900 to put toward groceries, prescriptions, utilities, or even a little breathing room in the household budget. But there’s a catch: Your bills don’t stop rising just because Social Security gives you a raise.

The Social Security Administration confirmed a 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2027, translating to an estimated $75 monthly increase for the average retired worker. Whether that additional money makes retirement more affordable depends on what happens to your other expenses. A few modest increases in Medicare premiums, groceries, insurance, and utilities could consume nearly the entire adjustment before you have an opportunity to spend it. Here’s what the numbers reveal about how far an extra $75 might actually go in 2027.

The $75 Social Security Increase Isn’t What Everyone Will Receive

Social Security’s 2027 cost-of-living adjustment is 3.6%, but the dollar amount varies based on each person’s existing benefit.

The agency’s 2027 COLA fact sheet projects that the average retired worker’s monthly benefit will increase from approximately $2,095 to $2,170. Someone receiving $1,500 per month would see a gross increase of about $54, while a person collecting $2,500 would receive approximately $90 more. Married couples receiving two benefits may see a larger combined increase, although their household expenses may also be higher.

Before assuming you’ll have another $900 to spend next year, calculate the adjustment using your actual benefit amount rather than the national average.

Medicare Could Take the First Bite Out of Your Raise

For many retirees, Medicare Part B premiums are deducted directly from their Social Security payments, meaning a premium increase can reduce the amount deposited into their bank accounts. The standard Part B premium is $202.90 in 2026, while the 2026 Medicare Trustees Report projected a $209.50 premium for 2027, an estimate rather than the final announced amount.

Using a hypothetical $18 monthly premium increase instead, someone receiving a $75 COLA would have $57 remaining before other expenses. Federal hold-harmless protections can limit Part B premium increases for certain beneficiaries whose Social Security benefits would otherwise be reduced by the higher deduction, although not everyone qualifies. Check your personalized COLA notice and Medicare premium information before calculating what will actually reach your checking account.

Grocery Prices Can Quietly Shrink the Difference

Grocery shopping is one of the easiest places to notice that a benefit increase doesn’t necessarily translate into additional spending power. A retiree spending $400 monthly on food would need another $20 if the same shopping basket became 5% more expensive. That increase alone would consume approximately 27% of a $75 Social Security raise, leaving $55 for everything else.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index tracks food inflation nationally, but individual households may experience different price changes depending on what they purchase and where they shop. Reviewing grocery receipts from several months can reveal whether your actual food costs are increasing faster than the adjustment to your benefits.

Prescription Expenses Can Change Even When You Keep the Same Plan

Prescription spending doesn’t necessarily remain stable simply because a retiree stays enrolled in the same Medicare drug plan. Formularies, deductibles, pharmacy networks, and medication cost-sharing arrangements can change from one coverage year to the next. A hypothetical $25 monthly increase in combined prescription expenses would absorb one-third of the average Social Security COLA, costing an additional $300 annually.

Medicare beneficiaries can use the official Medicare Plan Finder to compare estimated annual medication costs using their actual prescriptions and preferred pharmacies. With Medicare Open Enrollment running through December 7, 2026, reviewing these costs before January could help prevent an unpleasant surprise.

Property Taxes and Homeowners Insurance Can Wipe Out Months of Gains

Housing expenses can create some of the largest financial surprises for retirees, particularly those who own homes and no longer have mortgage payments. Property taxes, homeowners insurance, maintenance, and utility costs can increase independently of the inflation calculation used for Social Security. Consider a homeowner whose annual property taxes rise by $240 while insurance premiums increase by $360, creating $600 in additional yearly expenses.

Spread across twelve months, that’s another $50 per month, consuming two-thirds of a $75 Social Security increase before groceries or healthcare enter the calculation. Checking property tax relief programs, reviewing insurance coverage, and budgeting for annual bills can help homeowners understand how much of their COLA is already committed.

Here’s What Happens When Several Monthly Bills Increase

The real challenge isn’t necessarily one large expense but several smaller increases arriving around the same time. Consider a retiree whose Social Security benefit rises by $75 while Medicare, groceries, utilities, and prescription costs all become more expensive. The following example uses hypothetical changes rather than confirmed 2027 price increases.

Monthly budget change Amount Social Security increase +$75 Medicare premium increase -$18 Grocery spending increase -$20 Utility bill increase -$12 Prescription spending increase -$15 Additional money remaining $10

Together, those expenses consume $65 of the raise, leaving just $10 in additional monthly purchasing power. Instead of gaining $900 in annual budget flexibility, this household would be ahead by only $120 after accounting for those particular increases.

What if Your Expenses Rise by More Than $75?

Not every retiree will come out ahead financially after the new COLA takes effect. Suppose your monthly Social Security benefit increases by $75, but your essential household expenses rise by $95 over the same period. You would face a $20 monthly budget shortfall compared with your previous situation, assuming no other income or spending changes. Over twelve months, that difference adds up to $240 that must come from savings, other income, or reduced spending. This doesn’t mean the COLA has no value, because without the increase, the same household would face an even larger financial gap.

Why Social Security’s Inflation Formula May Not Match Your Bills

Social Security’s annual COLA is tied to the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, commonly called the CPI-W. The calculation uses changes in that index during the third quarter of the year compared with the corresponding period used for the previous adjustment. However, retirees may devote a different share of their budgets to healthcare, housing, food, and other necessities than the households represented by the index. Someone with high medical expenses or rapidly increasing property insurance costs could experience greater personal inflation than the national measure reflects. The 3.6% adjustment provides broad inflation protection, but it cannot guarantee that every retiree’s purchasing power will remain unchanged.

Don’t Forget About Taxes and Other Benefit Changes

A higher Social Security payment can also affect financial calculations beyond the household’s monthly bills. Depending on other income and filing status, some beneficiaries may owe federal income tax on a portion of their Social Security benefits. The IRS rules for Social Security income allow up to 85% of benefits to be included in taxable income for certain households, although that doesn’t mean the benefits are taxed at an 85% rate.

Income changes can also affect eligibility or payment amounts for some means-tested assistance programs, making it important to evaluate the entire household financial picture. Retirees with pensions, part-time earnings, or investment income may benefit from reviewing withholding and estimated tax payments before the new year.

Check Your Actual 2027 Payment Before Making Plans

The most reliable starting point for your retirement budget is the personalized benefit information provided by Social Security. Beneficiaries can review their COLA notices through their my Social Security accounts, while those who receive paper notices should expect them in December. These notices provide individualized benefit information and applicable deductions, making them more useful than national averages.

Compare your new net payment with the amount you currently receive, then list every recurring expense expected to change in January. That exercise can reveal whether you’re gaining meaningful spending power or simply keeping pace with bills that have already increased.

Small Savings Could Help You Keep More of the Increase

If your COLA is disappearing into higher expenses, finding modest savings across several budget categories may be more realistic than making one major lifestyle change. Reviewing Medicare plan options, checking for duplicate subscriptions, comparing insurance policies, and adjusting grocery shopping habits could free up money without eliminating essential services. Low-income beneficiaries may also qualify for Medicare Savings Programs, Extra Help with prescription costs, or assistance with food and utility bills.

The National Council on Aging’s BenefitsCheckUp offers a way to explore programs based on personal circumstances, although eligibility and available benefits vary. Recovering even $20 or $30 in monthly expenses could make a noticeable difference when the average Social Security increase is $75.

The Number That Matters Is What’s Left After the Bills

A $75 Social Security increase is meaningful, particularly for retirees who depend on their monthly benefits to cover essential expenses. But the true financial impact becomes clear only after accounting for changes in Medicare deductions, groceries, housing, prescriptions, and other recurring costs. Some households may retain nearly the entire increase, while others could find themselves with little additional purchasing power or a larger budget shortfall. Taking time before January to compare income and expenses can help you identify potential problems and look for savings while you still have options.

Do you think your 2027 Social Security raise will be enough to cover higher monthly expenses, or have your bills already outpaced the increase? Share your experience in the comments!