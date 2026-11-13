That birthday card from 2016 has been sitting in your desk drawer for a decade. Inside is a $100 gift card you completely forgot about, and now you’re wondering whether it’s worth anything. The store is still open, the card looks perfectly fine, and you can’t find an expiration date anywhere on the front. But can you actually spend it?

The answer may be better than you expect. Federal consumer protections and certain state laws can keep gift card balances available long after the original purchase, although the rules aren’t identical for every card. For households trying to stretch their grocery budgets or reduce holiday spending, recovering even $25 or $50 in forgotten gift card balances can make a difference. Before tossing that old piece of plastic into the trash, here’s what you should know about your rights and how to determine whether the money is still yours to spend.

Federal Law Doesn’t Automatically Expire Your Gift Card After Five Years

One of the biggest misconceptions about gift cards is that their balances automatically disappear after five years. Under the federal Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure Act and Regulation E, funds on covered retail gift cards and general-use prepaid gift cards generally must remain available for at least five years after issuance or the most recent qualifying reload. That means a card purchased in 2016 was generally protected from fund expiration for at least five years, but it doesn’t establish whether the balance remains valid in 2026.

Some retailers voluntarily offer cards without expiration dates, and certain state laws provide protections that extend beyond the federal minimum. The first step is checking the card’s terms and the issuer’s current policies rather than assuming that ten years of inactivity erased the money.

Some States Protect Gift Card Balances for Much Longer

Where a gift card was purchased can matter because federal law establishes minimum consumer protections rather than replacing every state requirement. Some states prohibit expiration dates on covered retail gift cards, while others restrict fees or require businesses to redeem small remaining balances for cash under certain circumstances. These protections can vary based on the card type, purchase location, original transaction, and applicable state law.

For example, a retailer might be permitted to apply an expiration date under federal rules but still be prohibited from doing so under a more protective state statute. If a store refuses an older gift card, review guidance from your state attorney general or consumer protection agency before accepting that the remaining balance has been forfeited.

The Expiration Date on the Plastic May Not Apply to Your Money

An expiration date printed on a gift card doesn’t necessarily mean the underlying balance expires on that day. This distinction is particularly relevant for general-use prepaid gift cards carrying payment network logos, since the physical card or payment credentials may need to be replaced while the funds remain valid.

Under CFPB regulations, issuers of covered cards generally must provide a replacement or another way to access unexpired funds without charging an ordinary replacement fee when the card expires before the money does. Suppose you discover a card marked as expired in 2023, but its funds remain legally available under the issuer’s terms or applicable state law. Contact the issuer directly to ask whether it can provide a new card, transfer the balance, or offer another authorized redemption method instead of assuming the printed date ended your rights.

Inactivity Fees Could Have Reduced the Balance

Finding an old $100 gift card doesn’t guarantee that the full $100 remains available, particularly when the card’s original terms permitted certain fees. Federal law generally prohibits dormancy, inactivity, and service fees unless the card has experienced at least 12 consecutive months without activity and other disclosure requirements are satisfied. The CFPB’s gift card rules also prohibit imposing more than one such fee in a calendar month, while some states provide stricter protections.

If a card’s balance has unexpectedly declined, request a transaction history showing purchases, adjustments, and any fees deducted over time. That information can help you determine whether the reduction reflects legitimate activity or charges that may violate applicable consumer protections.

Promotional Cards May Not Have the Same Protections

A gift card purchased with cash isn’t necessarily treated the same as a promotional reward handed out during a special sale. Retailers sometimes offer bonus cards, loyalty rewards, or promotional credits with specific redemption periods, and qualifying promotional products may be excluded from the federal five-year expiration protections.

For example, a store might advertise a free $20 promotional card with a qualifying purchase and require customers to redeem that bonus within a stated timeframe. The CFPB’s Regulation E distinguishes covered gift cards from certain loyalty, award, and promotional products, which have their own disclosure requirements. Before disputing an expiration date, determine whether the card represents money someone purchased or a promotional benefit subject to different terms.

What Happens if the Retailer Went Out of Business?

An old gift card can become much harder to redeem when the company that issued it has closed, entered bankruptcy, or been acquired. Even when the balance hasn’t expired under ordinary gift card rules, a business closure may leave consumers unable to use the funds at a physical store or through an operating website. In bankruptcy proceedings, gift card holders may become creditors, and whether they recover anything depends on the circumstances of the case and applicable legal priorities.

Sometimes another company purchases a retailer’s assets and voluntarily agrees to honor outstanding gift cards, but an acquisition doesn’t automatically guarantee that result. Check official company announcements, bankruptcy notices, or consumer protection resources before deciding whether the card has any realistic recovery value.

Check Your Balance Without Giving Scammers Access to It

Before visiting a store with a decade-old gift card, find out whether the issuer can confirm its remaining balance. The safest approach is to use the retailer’s verified website, a customer service number obtained through official channels, or an authorized physical location. Avoid unfamiliar gift card balance-checking websites promoted through search advertisements because fraudulent services may collect card numbers and PINs that can be used to steal available funds. Never share a gift card’s security code with someone who contacts you unexpectedly or claims that a payment is necessary to reactivate the card. If the issuer’s website no longer recognizes the card, ask customer service whether older cards require manual verification or replacement rather than entering the information repeatedly on unrelated websites.

What if the Store Says Your Card Is Too Old?

A cashier may be unable to process an older gift card even when the underlying funds remain available, particularly if the retailer has changed payment systems. If that happens, ask a manager or the company’s gift card department to review the balance, issuance information, and any applicable expiration terms. Keep the original card, packaging, receipt if available, and notes about the date and location where redemption was refused. If the company insists that the funds expired, request an explanation of the applicable terms and compare them with federal requirements and your state’s consumer protection laws.

When a dispute remains unresolved, your state attorney general’s consumer protection office or the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s complaint portal may offer an appropriate avenue for submitting a complaint, depending on the card and issuer.

Could You Get the Remaining Balance Back in Cash?

Some shoppers assume that a gift card can only be used toward merchandise, but certain states require cash redemption when the remaining balance falls below a specified amount. These cash-out requirements differ by state and may apply only to particular categories of cards or transactions. For someone who has already spent most of a gift card, receiving a small leftover balance in cash may be more useful than keeping the card indefinitely.

However, federal gift card law doesn’t create a universal right to exchange every unused retail gift card for cash at its full value. Check your state’s rules and ask the retailer about its cash redemption policy before accepting that a small remaining balance must stay on the card.

A Few Forgotten Gift Cards Could Add Up to Real Savings

One forgotten gift card might not seem especially important, but several unused balances can represent meaningful household savings. Consider finding four cards originally worth $25, $50, $75, and $100, which together represent $250 in potential purchasing power if their full balances remain available. That money could help pay for groceries, replacement household items, holiday gifts, or other purchases you would otherwise make with your checking account.

Instead of allowing usable cards to sit in drawers for another decade, check their balances and prioritize spending them on purchases already included in your budget. Using a gift card for something you genuinely need creates savings, while buying unnecessary merchandise simply to exhaust the balance doesn’t improve your finances.

That Old Gift Card Deserves One More Look

A ten-year-old gift card isn’t automatically worthless just because it has spent years collecting dust. Federal law establishes important minimum protections, some states go further, and individual retailers may voluntarily honor cards long after their original purchase dates. The most important questions are whether the card was purchased or promotional, whether the funds remain available, and whether the issuing business can still redeem them. Before giving up on an old balance, contact the issuer, review applicable consumer protections, and ask about replacement options if the physical card no longer works. A few minutes spent investigating a forgotten gift card could turn an overlooked piece of plastic into money you can put toward everyday expenses.

What’s the oldest gift card you’ve ever discovered? Did the store still honor it, or did you run into problems trying to recover the balance? Share your experience in the comments!