You’re enjoying a quiet afternoon on your back patio when you notice a new security camera mounted on your neighbor’s house. It’s pointed directly toward your yard, and suddenly, that private space you’ve enjoyed for years doesn’t feel quite so private anymore.

Maybe the camera is there to monitor a driveway or back entrance. Or perhaps you’ve had disagreements with the neighbor before, and the placement feels a little too deliberate. Either way, one question comes to mind: Can your neighbor legally record what happens on your property? The answer depends on several factors, including where the camera is installed, what it captures, whether it records audio, and the privacy laws in your state.

Before spending hundreds of dollars on a privacy fence or getting into an expensive legal dispute, it helps to understand what rights you may have and which solutions are worth trying first. Here is what every homeowner should consider if faced with this issue.

A Camera Pointed at Your Yard Isn’t Automatically Illegal

Your neighbor generally has the right to install security cameras on their own property to monitor entrances, driveways, and other areas they want to protect. Because many cameras use wide-angle lenses, those recordings may also capture portions of neighboring yards, sidewalks, or nearby homes. Under legal principles involving intrusion upon seclusion, the important questions include whether surveillance intentionally intrudes into private matters and whether that intrusion would be highly offensive to a reasonable person.

A camera that incidentally records part of your lawn is therefore different from one deliberately positioned to monitor activities that would ordinarily remain private. Before assuming the installation violates the law, consider what the device can actually see and whether its placement serves a legitimate security purpose.

Recording Through Your Windows Raises Different Concerns

There’s a meaningful difference between capturing a neighboring driveway and deliberately recording someone through a bedroom or bathroom window. Privacy protections generally become more significant when surveillance intrudes into spaces where people have a reasonable expectation of privacy.

Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute explains that electronic surveillance may support an intrusion-upon-seclusion claim when it intentionally invades private matters under circumstances considered highly offensive. Even an outdoor area could raise privacy concerns depending on its seclusion, the nature of the activities, and the surveillance methods being used. If you believe a neighbor is deliberately recording private indoor activities, document the camera’s position from your property and consider consulting an attorney familiar with your state’s privacy laws.

A Camera That Records Audio May Create Additional Legal Risks

Video surveillance and audio recording aren’t always governed by the same legal rules, which is an important distinction with modern security cameras. The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press explains that federal law generally requires consent from at least one party to record a protected conversation, while some states impose stricter requirements. That means a camera owner who isn’t participating in a private conversation may face different legal restrictions than someone recording a conversation they’re personally involved in.

However, capturing ordinary outdoor sounds doesn’t automatically establish unlawful interception because the circumstances and reasonable expectation of privacy matter. If your neighbor’s camera appears capable of recording conversations on your patio, check the applicable state law before making accusations or attempting to record the neighbor in return.

A Simple Conversation May Solve the Problem

Before filing complaints or hiring an attorney, consider whether your neighbor even realizes how much of your property their camera captures. A wide-angle camera installed to monitor a garage or back door may unintentionally include your patio, garden, or outdoor seating area. You could explain that the camera makes you uncomfortable and ask whether it can be angled slightly downward or repositioned to focus more closely on their property.

Keeping the conversation specific and respectful gives your neighbor an opportunity to address the concern without feeling accused of wrongdoing. If the relationship is already tense or you have reason to fear retaliation, communicating in writing or through a neutral intermediary may be a safer alternative to approaching them directly.

Privacy Zones Can Block Parts of a Camera’s View

Some modern security cameras offer a feature that can solve the problem without requiring the owner to move or replace the device. Privacy zones, sometimes called privacy masks, allow users to block selected portions of the camera’s field of view so those areas aren’t visible in recordings.

For example, Ring’s privacy settings allow compatible devices to exclude designated areas from live viewing and recorded video, making it possible to protect a neighbor’s patio while continuing to monitor a driveway. These features vary by manufacturer and model, and homeowners should distinguish genuine recording exclusions from motion-detection settings that merely reduce alerts. Asking your neighbor to demonstrate that a privacy zone has been enabled may offer a reasonable compromise that protects both their security interests and your personal space.

Your HOA or Local Government May Have Something to Say

Even when a camera doesn’t clearly violate state privacy law, local regulations or neighborhood agreements may affect where and how it can be installed. Homeowners associations sometimes regulate exterior fixtures, mounting locations, and modifications to shared walls or structures, although their authority depends on the governing documents. Municipal ordinances may also address certain surveillance practices, but homeowners shouldn’t assume there’s a universal rule requiring cameras to face only the owner’s property.

If you live in an HOA community, request the relevant architectural guidelines or governing provisions before submitting a formal complaint. Identifying a specific applicable restriction is much more useful than asking an association to intervene simply because the camera makes you uncomfortable.

Document the Camera Without Creating a Legal Problem Yourself

If your neighbor refuses to discuss the camera or its position appears deliberately intrusive, begin keeping a record of what you’ve observed. Take photographs from your own property showing the device’s location, apparent direction, and proximity to windows, patios, or other private areas. Save relevant text messages, emails, and written requests, particularly if your neighbor has made comments suggesting they’re monitoring your activities.

Avoid trespassing, damaging the equipment, using unauthorized technology to access its video feed, or attempting to disable the camera because those actions could create separate legal consequences. A clear factual record will be more useful to an attorney, mediator, or local authority than speculation about what the camera might be recording.

When Does a Security Camera Become Harassment?

An ordinary security camera becomes more concerning when it’s part of a broader pattern of threats, intimidation, stalking, or deliberate interference with your daily life. For example, a neighbor who repeatedly comments on your private activities, tracks your movements, or uses surveillance footage to threaten you presents a different situation from someone monitoring their driveway.

Depending on the circumstances, state laws governing stalking, harassment, unlawful surveillance, or invasion of privacy may become relevant. Keep records of specific incidents, including dates, messages, threats, and witnesses, rather than relying solely on your interpretation of the camera’s direction. If you experience credible threats or believe criminal conduct is occurring, contact local law enforcement, while a qualified attorney can help evaluate potential civil remedies.

A Privacy Fence Could Help, but Check the Costs First

If the camera doesn’t appear to violate the law and your neighbor won’t adjust it, a physical privacy barrier may be worth considering. Fencing, outdoor screens, pergola panels, or strategically placed landscaping can sometimes block a camera’s view while improving the appearance and usability of your outdoor space. For example, spending $300 on an appropriately placed privacy screen could be more practical than pursuing a legal dispute that costs several thousand dollars, although actual installation and legal expenses vary considerably.

Before making changes, check property boundaries, fence-height restrictions, HOA requirements, and whether your chosen plants or structures could interfere with utilities or neighboring property. You shouldn’t have to spend money to accommodate unlawful surveillance, but when the camera is legally positioned, a modest privacy improvement may be the least disruptive solution.

Legal Action Should Be Based on Evidence, Not Suspicion

A camera that makes you uncomfortable doesn’t necessarily provide enough evidence to support a successful lawsuit. Civil privacy claims generally require specific legal elements, and intentional intrusion into private matters and the offensiveness of that conduct can be important considerations. Before filing a case, consider whether you have evidence of actual intrusive recording, threatening behavior, or another violation recognized under applicable law.

A local attorney may be able to explain your options during an initial consultation, while community mediation programs can sometimes help neighbors negotiate solutions without litigation. Weigh the likely legal expenses, available evidence, and potential remedies before turning an uncomfortable camera placement into a prolonged financial dispute.

Protect Your Privacy Without Creating an Expensive Neighbor Dispute

Discovering that a neighbor’s camera faces your yard can be unsettling, particularly when you value the privacy of your outdoor living space. However, the camera’s direction alone doesn’t determine whether the installation violates the law, and the most effective response depends on what the device actually captures. Start by asking for a reasonable adjustment or privacy mask, then review local requirements and document concerning behavior if the issue continues. When surveillance appears deliberately intrusive, threatening, or unlawful, legal advice can help you understand your rights before committing money to a formal dispute. Protecting your privacy matters, but finding a practical solution early may also protect your savings and preserve a more peaceful relationship with the people living next door.

Would you ask a neighbor to move a security camera pointed toward your yard, or do you consider it a normal part of home security? Have you ever dealt with a similar dispute? Share your experience in the comments!