7 Signs a Holiday Shopping Website May Not Be Legitimate

You find the perfect Christmas gift online, and the price is almost unbelievable. A popular kitchen appliance normally selling for $200 is suddenly available for $59, complete with free shipping and a countdown timer warning that the sale ends in 15 minutes. It looks like an incredible holiday bargain, but there’s one problem: The website might not be a real store. Every holiday season, criminals create convincing online storefronts designed to steal shoppers’ money, payment information, and personal details.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), non-payment and non-delivery scams cost consumers more than $503 million in 2025. Before entering your credit card information, watch for these seven fake shopping website warning signs that could help you recognize a scam.

1. The Prices Are Almost Too Good to Believe

Holiday sales can offer legitimate savings, but an unfamiliar website advertising expensive merchandise at 70% or 80% off deserves additional scrutiny. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warns that scammers frequently advertise popular products at unusually low prices to attract unsuspecting shoppers. Imagine finding a $300 designer handbag for $39 on a website you’ve never visited before, especially when established retailers are charging considerably more. Criminals sometimes steal product photographs and descriptions from legitimate stores, making their fake listings appear surprisingly professional. Before purchasing, compare prices with established retailers and search for independent information about the seller rather than assuming you’ve discovered a secret bargain.

2. The Website Address Looks Slightly Wrong

One of the most overlooked fake shopping website warning signs is a web address that closely resembles a familiar retailer without matching its official domain. Scammers may add extra words, change letters, or use unusual extensions to make fraudulent websites appear connected to legitimate businesses. The FDIC warns that criminals create websites that imitate popular retailers to collect payment information and steal money. For example, a website using a familiar brand name followed by words such as “clearance-outlet” could be an impersonator rather than an authorized store. Type the retailer’s known website address directly into your browser or use its official app instead of trusting unfamiliar links in advertisements.

3. There’s No Reliable Way to Contact the Business

Legitimate online retailers generally provide meaningful information about their business, including customer service options and policies for resolving order problems. A website that lists only a generic email address, provides no identifiable business information, or displays a disconnected telephone number should raise questions. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency identifies missing contact information and unclear return policies as potential warning signs of retail fraud. Before spending $150 on holiday gifts, try verifying the business address and searching independently for its customer service number. A professional-looking website doesn’t guarantee that a real company is operating behind it, particularly when there’s no practical way to reach someone after making a purchase.

4. The Store Demands Unusual Payment Methods

Another major fake shopping website warning sign appears when a retailer insists that customers pay using gift cards, cryptocurrency, wire transfers, or certain person-to-person payment apps. These payment methods can make recovering money extremely difficult when merchandise never arrives. The FTC specifically advises consumers to avoid online sellers that demand these forms of payment instead of conventional checkout options. For example, a website might advertise a $100 holiday gift basket but require customers to purchase a prepaid gift card and submit its redemption code before shipping. Whenever possible, use a credit card because federal consumer protections may allow you to dispute eligible charges involving merchandise that never arrives or differs from what was promised.

5. The Return and Refund Policies Don’t Make Sense

Holiday shoppers often focus on delivery dates and discounts while overlooking the fine print governing returns. However, confusing refund policies, missing shipping information, or unreasonable restrictions can signal that a website isn’t operating like a trustworthy retailer. You should review return deadlines, restocking fees, shipping charges, and refund conditions before completing a purchase. Imagine ordering several Christmas presents only to discover that the supposed retailer requires returns to an overseas address at your expense, potentially costing more than the merchandise itself. Read the complete policies before checkout, and be especially cautious when important information is missing, contradictory, or copied from another business.

6. You Can’t Find Independent Reviews of the Store

A website displaying dozens of glowing five-star testimonials might appear trustworthy, but reviews published by the seller aren’t necessarily independent. Fraudulent retailers can create fabricated testimonials, copy reviews from other websites, or operate briefly before disappearing. Look for unfamiliar businesses using terms such as “review,” “complaint,” and “scam” before making purchases. If a store claims to have served thousands of customers but has virtually no independent online presence, investigate further before entering payment details. Remember that even positive third-party reviews aren’t absolute proof of legitimacy, so consider multiple indicators rather than relying on a single rating.

7. The Website Pressures You to Buy Immediately

Some fraudulent stores rely on countdown clocks, limited-inventory warnings, and urgent messages to discourage shoppers from checking whether an offer is legitimate. You might see a notification claiming that only two items remain or that your discount disappears unless you complete checkout within five minutes. High-pressure tactics and demands for immediate payment are common fraud warning signs. Although legitimate retailers sometimes use limited-time promotions, extreme urgency combined with unusually low prices or suspicious payment requirements deserves caution. If a website makes you feel that you cannot spend five minutes researching the seller, walking away may be the safest financial decision.

What to Do if You’ve Already Ordered From a Suspicious Website

Recognizing fake shopping website warning signs after placing an order doesn’t necessarily mean you’ve lost your money, but acting quickly is important. Contact your credit card issuer or bank if you suspect fraud, explain the transaction, and ask about disputing charges or protecting your account from additional unauthorized purchases. Save screenshots of the product listing, order confirmation, payment receipt, and any communications with the seller. You can report suspected shopping scams through the FTC’s ReportFraud.gov and the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center. If you created an account using a password you’ve used elsewhere, change that password immediately and monitor your financial statements for unfamiliar activity.

A Few Minutes of Research Could Save Your Holiday Budget

Holiday shopping should be enjoyable, not an opportunity for criminals to drain your savings or steal your personal information. Understanding fake shopping website warning signs can help you distinguish legitimate bargains from fraudulent storefronts designed to exploit seasonal spending. Before purchasing from an unfamiliar retailer, verify its web address, investigate customer reviews, examine payment options, and read the return policy carefully. Remember that a padlock symbol or HTTPS connection only indicates an encrypted connection, not that the business itself is legitimate. Taking a few extra minutes to investigate an attractive offer could prevent an expensive mistake and help keep your holiday shopping budget intact.

Have you ever discovered that an online holiday shopping website was fake, or received something completely different from what you ordered? What warning signs helped you recognize the problem? Share your experience in the comments!

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