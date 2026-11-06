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🐶 Playful Savannah Dogs Ready Now for Loving Homes
Savannah has some very sweet dogs waiting for a second chance. All of these pups are at the same local shelter and hoping to meet their new families soon.
Ole Lady
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Hardin County Animal Services
- Phone: (731) 925-3303
Ole Lady is a medium-sized brown beauty who’s past the puppy stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home. Adult dogs like her often adjust well and are easier to manage than young pups.
👉 Meet Ole Lady and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Critter
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Hardin County Animal Services
- Phone: (731) 925-3303
Critter is another lovely brown medium mix looking for a fresh start. If you’re hoping for a dog who’s out of the baby phase but still has plenty of life and love to give, she could be a great match.
👉 Meet Critter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pattie
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with White
- Shelter: Hardin County Animal Services
- Phone: (731) 925-3303
Pattie is a young black-and-white pup with lots of time to grow with your family. She’s still young enough to learn all the house rules and bond closely with her people.
👉 Meet Pattie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chucky
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with White
- Shelter: Hardin County Animal Services
- Phone: (731) 925-3303
Chucky is a black-and-white baby boy who will need patience, training, and lots of playtime. If you’re ready for puppy energy and puppy cuddles, he may be the one.
👉 Meet Chucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tootsie
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Hardin County Animal Services
- Phone: (731) 925-3303
Tootsie is a black baby girl with a bright future ahead of her. She’ll need basic training, social time, and a family who can guide her as she grows.
👉 Meet Tootsie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Marty
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with Brown/Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Shelter: Hardin County Animal Services
- Phone: (731) 925-3303
Marty is a handsome adult boy with a black coat and warm brown markings. As an adult, he may be a good choice if you want a dog who’s more settled than a puppy.
👉 Meet Marty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tiffany
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Hardin County Animal Services
- Phone: (731) 925-3303
Tiffany is a chocolate-colored baby girl who will grow up with the family who chooses her. She’ll need training, structure, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Tiffany and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Milky Way
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Hardin County Animal Services
- Phone: (731) 925-3303
Milky Way is a black baby boy ready to explore the world with his new people. With guidance and care, he can grow into a wonderful companion.
👉 Meet Milky Way and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Savannah, TN, please consider visiting Hardin County Animal Services or calling (731) 925-3303 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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