🐶 Playful Savannah Dogs Ready Now for Loving Homes

Savannah has some very sweet dogs waiting for a second chance. All of these pups are at the same local shelter and hoping to meet their new families soon.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Hardin County Animal Services

Phone: (731) 925-3303

Ole Lady is a medium-sized brown beauty who’s past the puppy stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home. Adult dogs like her often adjust well and are easier to manage than young pups.

👉 Meet Ole Lady and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Hardin County Animal Services

Phone: (731) 925-3303

Critter is another lovely brown medium mix looking for a fresh start. If you’re hoping for a dog who’s out of the baby phase but still has plenty of life and love to give, she could be a great match.

👉 Meet Critter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Hardin County Animal Services

Phone: (731) 925-3303

Pattie is a young black-and-white pup with lots of time to grow with your family. She’s still young enough to learn all the house rules and bond closely with her people.

👉 Meet Pattie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Hardin County Animal Services

Phone: (731) 925-3303

Chucky is a black-and-white baby boy who will need patience, training, and lots of playtime. If you’re ready for puppy energy and puppy cuddles, he may be the one.

👉 Meet Chucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Hardin County Animal Services

Phone: (731) 925-3303

Tootsie is a black baby girl with a bright future ahead of her. She’ll need basic training, social time, and a family who can guide her as she grows.

👉 Meet Tootsie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with Brown/Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Black with Brown/Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Shelter: Hardin County Animal Services

Phone: (731) 925-3303

Marty is a handsome adult boy with a black coat and warm brown markings. As an adult, he may be a good choice if you want a dog who’s more settled than a puppy.

👉 Meet Marty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Hardin County Animal Services

Phone: (731) 925-3303

Tiffany is a chocolate-colored baby girl who will grow up with the family who chooses her. She’ll need training, structure, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Tiffany and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Hardin County Animal Services

Phone: (731) 925-3303

Milky Way is a black baby boy ready to explore the world with his new people. With guidance and care, he can grow into a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet Milky Way and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Savannah, TN, please consider visiting Hardin County Animal Services or calling (731) 925-3303 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.