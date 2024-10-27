Chatham County District 6 candidates lay out plans ahead of November election day

The Chatham County Board of Commissioners District 6 seat is one of three contested commission races in the Nov. 5 general election, and the contest features two top members of the local Republican and Democratic parties.

One-term incumbent Aaron "ADot" Whitely, current chairman of the Democratic Party of Chatham County, drew a challenge from Republican Leonard Massey, the immediate past chairman of the Chatham County Republican Party.

Whitely won the seat in 2020 with 58% of the vote, beating Republican challenger William Dyal by a 15% margin. Massey also ran in 2020, but lost the Republican primary to Dyal.

Whitely said he is running again to continue progress made during his first term, while Massey said he wants to address issues that have been lingering in the district for years.

The district covers much of the county's southern boundary from Bush Road to Coffee Bluff Road on the west and east. November's county commission elections come as Chatham County rockets along a rapid growth trajectory, with the population expected to grow 39% over the next term's four years, according to population projections from the Governor's office .

"Growth is happening at a tremendous rate, and the sixth district is part of that last frontier of growth," Whitely said at a recent candidate forum.

Here is more on each candidate and their campaign platforms.

Aaron "ADot" Whitely (Democrat-Incumbent)

Whitely's run in 2020 was inspired by his desire to continue public service after being medically discharged from a stint as a U.S. Army medic. The goal entering his first term was to be an "effective" legislator and build coalitions on the commission.

That led to legislative accomplishments such as the county establishing its own fire department , something Whitely helped spearhead, creating the Restorative Youth Court in partnership with the Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire and implementing a method for local sports organizations to use county fields for free, Whitely said.

One other accomplishment from his first term was having the county's planned regional athletic facility placed in the sixth district . When it comes to a second term, Whitely wants to prepare for the county's growth through "proactive" policies.

"Me running again would be part of that, being able to continue what we started," Whitely said.

Whitely's growth-focused goals for the next term will prioritize water and community engagement, he said. The city of Savannah provides the region with much of its water, and that demand is expected to boom , leading the city to increase its investments in surface water treatment.

Whitely said the county can step in to relieve some of that burden. His goal is to create a regional water authority to help keep resident water costs down. The regional group could utilize more of the county's tax base to help with water investments.

"We've got to step in to help, because if Savannah shoulders that load to create a larger surface water treatment facility on their own, that means all of our bills skyrocket," Whitely said.

If reelected, Whitely also wants to begin a conversation about fare-free public transit countywide. Chatham Area Transit currently offers the fare-free DOT shuttle in portions of Downtown Savannah. He will also continue to support improvements to the county's 911 services, Whitely said.

A top issue for the next commission administration will be crafting the list for a new Transportation Special Local Option Sales Tax. The last one failed at the ballot box in 2022. Whitely said the TSPLOST is an opportunity to address roadway and drainage improvements, but the county needs to do a better job explaining what areas the project improvements will impact.

Whitely also said his goal is to eliminate the fire fee within three to five years. In a second term, he also plans to continue his collaboration with other commissioners and communication with constituents.

"I have been proven to work with everybody to make Chatham County better," Whitely said.

Leonard Massey (Republican)

Massey comes into the race with decades of experience in the hospitality industry, having worked his way up from a 17-year-old dishwasher to an over-a-decade stint as a hotel general manager. Massey currently works as president and executive director of The Social , a senior living community in Savannah's southside.

When Massey looks around District 6, of which he is a resident, he sees aging infrastructure that has not been improved for years, he said. Residents he interacts with do not feel positively about the direction of the area, and those factors, Massey said, led him to jump in the race.

"You can sit on the sidelines and just wish, or you can say 'you know what, I have a skillset I do feel the community can benefit from,'" Massey said.

Massey touts his hospitality experience of managing both financial and service aspects of organizations. He has managed properties with budgets as large as $15 million, he said, an experience that could help him identify inefficiencies in the budget, for example.

One top priority for Massey is infrastructure improvements, and he would look to the budget as a solution. He said he would devote a greater percentage of revenue to infrastructure while targeting "problem areas."

"We don't really see the positive results in the problem areas, so we have to increase that somewhat," Massey said.

Massey's top priority is to eliminate the fire fee, and he said he supports a proposal led by current commissioners Pat Farrell and Dean Kicklighter to fund the new county-run fire department without raising taxes.

Massey dubbed passage of the fire fee in December 2021 the "most unpopular" thing the commission has done in years. The fee was passed on an 8-1 vote with Kicklighter being the only opposition.

"Day one, I will work to completely repeal that fire fee," Massey said.

Other focuses for Massey include updating the "antiquated" 911 service and leveraging relationships on the local and state levels to collaborate on infrastructure and drainage investments. For example, he plans to focus on articulating how state funding of Chatham County projects can benefit everyone, he said.

Massey calls himself a "uniter not a divider" and believes his ability to bring stakeholders together will be one of the hallmarks of his service. He feels that, combined with his extensive management experience, makes him the best candidate for the seat.

"I actually have developed the experience necessary to turn around an underperforming asset," Massey said.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Chatham County District 6 candidates lay out plans ahead of November election day