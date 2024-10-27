Chatham County Commission District 7 race pits experience against "new vision"

(This article has been updated to reflect an inaccuracy.)

Democratic candidate Orlando Scott's years of retail experiences has been updated from more than a decade to 25 years.

The Chatham County Board of Commissioners District 7 race will be a rematch of 2020’s race, with longtime commissioner Dean Kicklighter facing off against Democrat Orlando Scott. Kicklighter has held the seat since 2000.

The seat encompasses booming West Chatham, including municipalities such as Pooler. The seat has never been held by a Democrat, although the margins have been shrinking in recent elections.

Kicklighter carried the race in 2016 with a 26% margin, which shrunk to 8% in 2020 amid the district’s growth. The entire county continues to hurdle towards rapid growth, with the population expected to grow 39% over the next term's four years, according to population projections from the Governor's office .

Kicklighter is running on his extensive experience, which he says will be needed over the next term amid the district’s continued growth. Meanwhile, Scott says the district needs new vision and progressive leadership.

Here is more on each candidate and their campaign platforms.

Dean Kicklighter (Republican, Incumbent)

In the heat of the Local Option Sales Tax negotiations and late 2022, it was Kicklighter who made the eventually accepted offer on a revenue split that was holding up negotiations, according to reporting by the Savannahian . That moment showed Kicklighter he needed to run again, he said.

In the next term the county will have to collaborate with municipalities on a Special Local Option Sales tax and a Transportation Special Local Option Sales Tax. If passed, those sales tax revenues could fund many infrastructure improvements in the county.

"We're about to witness an explosion in the population around West Chatham County, and if we don't invest smartly using sales tax money, it's going to negatively affect the quality of life," Kicklighter said. "We need to take every penny and spend it wisely in the next upcoming SPLOST."

Infrastructure is something Kicklighter said he would prioritize in another term. Other priorities include eliminating the fire fee and using technology to improve the 911 service.

Kicklighter is one commissioner, along with District 4’s Pat Farrell, who has proposed a plan to eliminate the fire fee and fund the county-run fire department without raising taxes. The plan would "absorb" the fire department budget into the county's management and operating budget, Kicklighter said.

For 911 services, Kicklighter proposes finding a software that can screen calls about the same incident. Currently the center gets backed up fielding calls related to the same issue, which strains the services, he said.

“It would eliminate a massive workload, because they have to try and answer every call, and at this point they can't tell if it's the same call coming in," Kicklighter said.

Kicklighter also plans to prioritize stopping industrial intrusion. The district has absorbed much of the warehousing and industrial growth in Chatham County, and Kicklighter pledged to “say no” to new industrial zones if reelected.

The primary pitch for his candidacy this cycle is his experience, which he believes will be crucial for a critical period of growth in the county.

"Better roads, better drainage, someone to fight excessive industrial development, and someone to fight excessive government spending, and not just someone that says they can, but someone that has the proven track record of doing it," Kicklighter said. "I'm that guy."

Orlando Scott (Democrat)

Scott’s second bid at the seat is motivated by his desire to be part of “progressive direction” of the county, he said. Scott knew that he wanted to run for the seat again soon after losing in 2020 and falling short in the Democratic primary for the state senate seat now held by Derrick Mallow in 2022.

He enters the race with 25 years of experience in retail management, now working as a manager for Murphy USA. Scott is also an elder at his church and is a founding member of Pooler’s Juneteenth Celebration Committee, he said.

“I've always had a community-based perspective, and that's what I want to do. I want to serve," Scott said.

A top priority for Scott is addressing infrastructure and traffic issues, which he would tackle through the TSPLOST. One infrastructure-related idea Scott proposed is to create a regional drainage task force. His goal would be to prioritize projects that “should have been tackled 15 to 20 years ago,” he said.

Some target traffic areas include Benton Boulevard, Quaco Road and entrances and exits to Tanger Outlets. Scott also mentioned Little Neck Road, which is a key road to planned development from New Hampstead to the Keller Property .

“We'll have more cars on the road, and we need to get ahead of these projects," Scott said.

Like Kicklighter, Scott also pledged to fight industrial intrusion. There is no need for more warehouses or storage facilities in West Chatham, Scott said. His plan would be to try and push industrial development further west.

Scott also said that a county commission seat is not the commissioner's seat, but "the people's seat." It is in that spirit he is pledging to conduct "periodic" town halls to engage with constituents and increase community engagement. He also supports setting term limits for commissioners, something Savannah City Council approved for itself in 2023 .

The pressing issues facing the county over the next four years lead Scott to believe District 7 needs a "new vision," he said.

"We need new leadership, that's the bottom line," Scott said. "We need fresh ideas coming into (the next term)."

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Chatham County Commission District 7 race pits experience against "new vision"