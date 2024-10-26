Opinion: Pink inspired health

Inspiration comes in many forms.

It can be a person, a feeling, a stimulating viewpoint, a personal aspiration or a creative take on a vintage notion. In fact, in just a few days, we can expect to witness some rather inventive and truly inspired Halloween costumes. Our world is plentiful when it comes to inspiration if you are open to it.

This past month, in partnership with the Savannah Morning News, St. Joseph’s/Candler and the Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion set about to inspire women to become more conscious of their breast health, and at the same time, remind them to schedule their annual mammogram. The time has been marked with numerous news stories, inspiring survivor features, educational podcasts, op-ed pieces and advertorials on the subject. This is the 17th year of this successful partnership and one that has positively impacted the health of many in our community.

Our community has responded with continued generosity and support. We will be forever grateful to all the local businesses, schools and community organizations that sponsored fundraisers this past month - and over the years - in support of our Telfair mammography Fund which provides breast health services to those who cannot afford them.

There was a time in our not too distant past that a breast cancer diagnosis was often viewed as a death sentence, or at the very least, one with an uncertain and less than hopeful outcome. Yet, advanced breakthroughs in medical research, technologies and treatments have led to significantly increased survivorship.

Another major change has come in societal norms and perceptions. Once viewed as a taboo subject matter too personal and sensitive for public consumption, breast cancer is now at the forefront of our collective consciousness as a society. The heightened awareness of the disease and its devasting effects has been helpful, not only for patients, but for family and friends as well. Pink ribbons are a universal symbol of the cause, supported by multi-national corporations and adorning major consumer products. Pink is now viewed as a traditional fall color. Indeed, in today’s world, it’s hard to imagine anyone who isn’t aware of breast cancer and its potential harm.

So, perhaps it’s time to take the next natural step in our awareness campaign - making everyone aware of what can be done to prevent the disease from happening in the first place.

There are certain chemical and biological contributing factors that we simply can’t change. These include age, race, family history, age of menstrual cycle and menopause onset.

However, recent data suggests that nearly 90 percent of all cancers are driven by modifiable risk factors, and various lifestyle alterations which may be a major key in mortality reduction. Depending on the specific cancer, statistical models suggest that clinically significant cancers can be greatly reduced by modifying lifestyle factors. These include: weight control, cessation of tobacco use, increase in physical inactivity, the moderation of alcohol consumption, and a healthier diet, rich in vegetables.

In the case of breast cancer, nearly 30 percent of all breast cancers can be reduced by altering these risk factors; colorectal cancer is approximately 60 percent avoidable, while head and neck cancers can be reduced by nearly 50 percent. With widespread adoption of HPV vaccination, cervical cancer will essentially go away. Overall, almost half of all cancer deaths are potentially preventable due to modifiable risk factors.

These shocking statistics regarding, personal choices and lifestyle modifications and the subsequent impact of reducing or removing those risk factors takes our “awareness” factor to a much more inspired focus.

Therefore, we want to inspire everyone to view our Paint the Town Pink Campaign in a much broader scope. While it’s great to be aware of cancer and how to screen for it, it’s even more important to be conscious of how to avoid it.

Think of our October campaign as a call for ALL people to remove ALL modifiable factors that put them at a higher risk for any form of cancer. It’s our wish to challenge everyone to commit to their personal health by paying attention to their body, consulting with your personal primary care physician and seeking age-appropriate health screenings when necessary.

Hopefully, many of you will be inspired by these thoughts and take preventative action.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Opinion: Pink inspired health