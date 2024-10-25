Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Savannah Morning News

    Jurors begin to deliberate after hearing closing arguments in Leilani Simon's trial

    By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News,

    2 days ago

    On Thursday, jurors heard the closing arguments from the prosecution and defense and began trying to decide if Leilani Simon will spend years in prison or is a wrongly accused grieving mother. Simon is the Savannah woman charged with murdering her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon, in October 2022 and disposing of his body in a dumpster.

    On the ninth day of jury trial, Chatham County Special Assistant District Attorney and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Dean and Chatham County Assistant District Attorney Jenny Parker argued that Simon should be convicted of 19 felony charges, including one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, one count of concealing the death of another, one count of falsely reporting a crime, and 14 counts of making false statements during the course of a police investigation.

    The State ultimately called 30 to 40 witnesses to testify in the trial. Witnesses included law enforcement officers and people who knew Simon, such as her drug dealer, neighbors and babysitters.

    Jurors will continue to deliberate on Friday.

    More: What happened in the courtroom? FBI agent testifies that Leilani Simon backtracked story

    More: "It was heartbreaking": Police officer who first found Quinton Simon's remains testifies

    More: What will the jury decide? Prosecution and defense rest their cases in Leilani Simon trial

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZLg8R_0wLSATCP00

    What did the State and the defense argue?

    Throughout his closing argument, Dean displayed videos of Simon’s alleged false statements to law enforcement, cell phone records, including text messages between Simon and others, and ADT records that showed that Simon’s living room and dining room doors open multiple times throughout the morning of Quinton’s disappearance.

    Dean also displayed a video of law enforcement’s body-worn camera footage of Simon’s response on the morning after Quinton went missing and video of the hotel room that law enforcement wiretapped, with consent from Simon’s then-boyfriend.

    Dean displayed four bullet-points, which stated that it was not an accident, not a medical event, not Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) , and not an accidental overdose.

    “She might be calculating, she might be manipulative, but she’s not necessarily that smart,” said Dean. “She does not understand that when a child goes missing, they pull out all the stops. She seriously underestimated and did not understand the capabilities of people like the Chatham County Police Department.”

    Chatham County Defense Attorney Martin Hilliard, meanwhile, argued that emotion should not dictate the jury’s verdict. Hilliard added that Simon’s sexual relationships were irrelevant to how Quinton died.

    More specifically, Hilliard argued that the state’s theory of the case “falls apart” when it considers parts of what Simon’s then-boyfriend, Daniel Youngkin, told law enforcement, which was that he had seen Quinton multiple times on the morning of Quinton’s disappearance.

    “We said at the beginning that most, if not all, of the State’s case was based on speculation and character assassination,” said Hilliard. “And we sat here for an hour and 28 minutes and listened to Mr. Dean say exactly that.”

    Parker then rebutted parts of Hilliard's argument, saying Simon's self esteem was built on male attention and suggested that is why she went looking for Craig “Red” Weston, with whom prosecutors allege she had a sexual relationship. When he was not there, "she does something so drastic", argued Parker, she killed her son.

    “And, in the act of killing Quinton, she became a sympathetic person and got Danny’s attention back,” Parker said. “She became the mother of a missing child.”

    Parker showed the jurors a photograph of Quinton and said, “Leilani Simon is not a mother, she is a monster.”

    Drew Favakeh is the public safety and courts reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@Gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Jurors begin to deliberate after hearing closing arguments in Leilani Simon's trial

    Related Search

    Leilani SimonChild murder casesLegal consequencesLeilani Simon's trialQuinton SimonJustice system criticism

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    myeshia green
    1d ago
    JUSTICE FOR QUINTON 🙏🙏🙏
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Chatham jury finds Leilani Simon guilty on all counts for murdering 20-month-old son, Quinton
    Savannah Morning News1 day ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    Check your Powerball numbers! $478 million jackpot ticket sold in Georgia
    Savannah Morning News2 days ago
    The Suicide of Naomi Judd: A Tragic Look Back Two Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago
    McDonald's E. coli outbreak: Is it safe to eat at the fast-food chain?
    Savannah Morning News2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria12 hours ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast3 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza1 day ago
    The Garden Guy Unplugged: New-to-market salvias set to thrill Savannah gardens
    Savannah Morning News2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group12 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Could you survive an alien invasion? New study says Georgians have a good chance
    Savannah Morning News1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy