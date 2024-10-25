Jurors begin to deliberate after hearing closing arguments in Leilani Simon's trial

On Thursday, jurors heard the closing arguments from the prosecution and defense and began trying to decide if Leilani Simon will spend years in prison or is a wrongly accused grieving mother. Simon is the Savannah woman charged with murdering her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon, in October 2022 and disposing of his body in a dumpster.

On the ninth day of jury trial, Chatham County Special Assistant District Attorney and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Dean and Chatham County Assistant District Attorney Jenny Parker argued that Simon should be convicted of 19 felony charges, including one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, one count of concealing the death of another, one count of falsely reporting a crime, and 14 counts of making false statements during the course of a police investigation.

The State ultimately called 30 to 40 witnesses to testify in the trial. Witnesses included law enforcement officers and people who knew Simon, such as her drug dealer, neighbors and babysitters.

Jurors will continue to deliberate on Friday.

What did the State and the defense argue?

Throughout his closing argument, Dean displayed videos of Simon’s alleged false statements to law enforcement, cell phone records, including text messages between Simon and others, and ADT records that showed that Simon’s living room and dining room doors open multiple times throughout the morning of Quinton’s disappearance.

Dean also displayed a video of law enforcement’s body-worn camera footage of Simon’s response on the morning after Quinton went missing and video of the hotel room that law enforcement wiretapped, with consent from Simon’s then-boyfriend.

Dean displayed four bullet-points, which stated that it was not an accident, not a medical event, not Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) , and not an accidental overdose.

“She might be calculating, she might be manipulative, but she’s not necessarily that smart,” said Dean. “She does not understand that when a child goes missing, they pull out all the stops. She seriously underestimated and did not understand the capabilities of people like the Chatham County Police Department.”

Chatham County Defense Attorney Martin Hilliard, meanwhile, argued that emotion should not dictate the jury’s verdict. Hilliard added that Simon’s sexual relationships were irrelevant to how Quinton died.

More specifically, Hilliard argued that the state’s theory of the case “falls apart” when it considers parts of what Simon’s then-boyfriend, Daniel Youngkin, told law enforcement, which was that he had seen Quinton multiple times on the morning of Quinton’s disappearance.

“We said at the beginning that most, if not all, of the State’s case was based on speculation and character assassination,” said Hilliard. “And we sat here for an hour and 28 minutes and listened to Mr. Dean say exactly that.”

Parker then rebutted parts of Hilliard's argument, saying Simon's self esteem was built on male attention and suggested that is why she went looking for Craig “Red” Weston, with whom prosecutors allege she had a sexual relationship. When he was not there, "she does something so drastic", argued Parker, she killed her son.

“And, in the act of killing Quinton, she became a sympathetic person and got Danny’s attention back,” Parker said. “She became the mother of a missing child.”

Parker showed the jurors a photograph of Quinton and said, “Leilani Simon is not a mother, she is a monster.”

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and courts reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@Gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Jurors begin to deliberate after hearing closing arguments in Leilani Simon's trial