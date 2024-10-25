The Garden Guy Unplugged: New-to-market salvias set to thrill Savannah gardens

The Unplugged salvia group is growing to four in 2025, and it can be your start to an epic red, white and blue garden. Unplugged So Blue and Unplugged Pink have won a whopping 63 awards in just a couple of years, and Unplugged Pink accounts for 26 of them. Unplugged So Blue salvia was the first and racked up 37 awards. Botanically speaking it is a Salvia farinacea , commonly called a mealycup sage. Gosh, I hate that common name. Because of what I am seeing in my own garden, I expect the new Unplugged Red and Unplugged White to win some hardware, too.

The second in the group was Unplugged Pink. This caused great concern among those of us with white in the hair for one huge reason: it looks for all the world to be a Salvia guaranitica hybrid, commonly called anise sage. Proven Winners tags it as a Salvia hybrid, which of course is true, but even if your humble horticulturist turned garden writer hasn’t been able to find the parentage. The bigger question is can you have different species in the Unplugged group, but I digress.

If that made the old-timers crazy, the third and newest member of the group, Unplugged Red, sent us over the cliff. Unplugged Red will debut in 2025 and is a flaming Salvia coccinea. The common names of this species are blood sage, scarlet sage and Indian fire. So now that gives the Unplugged group three species. Unplugged Red is so drop dead gorgeous all I can say is "welcome to the group."

The fourth member also making its debut in 2025 is Unplugged White. Like Unplugged So Blue, it is a Salvia farinacea or mealycup sage. I took notice of a perfect score in the Penn State Trials, so I would expect this will be an award winner too when all the data is tabulated.

Besides being award-winning salvias, they are just the right garden size, 24-30 inches tall. This also opens the door for use as the thriller in mixed containers. Unplugged So Blue, White and Red all have DNA from the southern United States while Unplugged Pink presumably has DNA from South America.

All of these have no problem being perennial in my zone 8 Georgia garden and most certainly worth every penny as an annual. As far as encouraging a spring return, fertile well-drained soil is the key. Bees, butterflies and hummingbirds will be an added reward in addition to their beautiful blooms, no matter whether grown as an annual or perennial.

So, should Proven Winners read this column, here is the Garden Guy’s next wish. Get the gardening world a compact, mild-mannered Salvia uliginosa, and call it Unplugged Sky Blue. This will give us four of the greatest species on the planet. The Unplugged salvias deserve a spot in your garden for 2025.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: The Garden Guy Unplugged: New-to-market salvias set to thrill Savannah gardens