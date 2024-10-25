Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Savannah Morning News

    The Garden Guy Unplugged: New-to-market salvias set to thrill Savannah gardens

    By Norman Winter,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R782A_0wLR2nRB00

    The Unplugged salvia group is growing to four in 2025, and it can be your start to an epic red, white and blue garden. Unplugged So Blue and Unplugged Pink have won a whopping 63 awards in just a couple of years, and Unplugged Pink accounts for 26 of them. Unplugged So Blue salvia was the first and racked up 37 awards. Botanically speaking it is a Salvia farinacea , commonly called a mealycup sage. Gosh, I hate that common name. Because of what I am seeing in my own garden, I expect the new Unplugged Red and Unplugged White to win some hardware, too.

    The second in the group was Unplugged Pink. This caused great concern among those of us with white in the hair for one huge reason: it looks for all the world to be a Salvia guaranitica hybrid, commonly called anise sage. Proven Winners tags it as a Salvia hybrid, which of course is true, but even if your humble horticulturist turned garden writer hasn’t been able to find the parentage. The bigger question is can you have different species in the Unplugged group, but I digress.

    If that made the old-timers crazy, the third and newest member of the group, Unplugged Red, sent us over the cliff. Unplugged Red will debut in 2025 and is a flaming Salvia coccinea. The common names of this species are blood sage, scarlet sage and Indian fire. So now that gives the Unplugged group three species. Unplugged Red is so drop dead gorgeous all I can say is "welcome to the group."

    The fourth member also making its debut in 2025 is Unplugged White. Like Unplugged So Blue, it is a Salvia farinacea or mealycup sage. I took notice of a perfect score in the Penn State Trials, so I would expect this will be an award winner too when all the data is tabulated.

    Besides being award-winning salvias, they are just the right garden size, 24-30 inches tall. This also opens the door for use as the thriller in mixed containers. Unplugged So Blue, White and Red all have DNA from the southern United States while Unplugged Pink presumably has DNA from South America.

    All of these have no problem being perennial in my zone 8 Georgia garden and most certainly worth every penny as an annual. As far as encouraging a spring return, fertile well-drained soil is the key. Bees, butterflies and hummingbirds will be an added reward in addition to their beautiful blooms, no matter whether grown as an annual or perennial.

    So, should Proven Winners read this column, here is the Garden Guy’s next wish. Get the gardening world a compact, mild-mannered Salvia uliginosa, and call it Unplugged Sky Blue. This will give us four of the greatest species on the planet. The Unplugged salvias deserve a spot in your garden for 2025.

    Follow Norman Winter on Facebook @NormanWinterTheGardenGuy for more photos and garden inspiration. See more columns by Norman at SavannahNow.com/lifestyle/home-garden/ .

    This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: The Garden Guy Unplugged: New-to-market salvias set to thrill Savannah gardens

    Related Search

    Salvia plant varietiesGardening awardsGarden guyUnited StatesSouth AmericaNorman winter

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Chatham jury finds Leilani Simon guilty on all counts for murdering 20-month-old son, Quinton
    Savannah Morning News1 day ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Road closing today: Making way for delivery of ‘massive’ cupola going to Downs of Nicholson
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    Check your Powerball numbers! $478 million jackpot ticket sold in Georgia
    Savannah Morning News2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA12 hours ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    McDonald's E. coli outbreak: Is it safe to eat at the fast-food chain?
    Savannah Morning News2 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center survey advises adults who suspect they have ADHD to seek out proper diagnoses
    The Lantern1 day ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker29 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 days ago
    As early voting begins in Arizona, local elections officials detail security steps
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney26 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney23 days ago
    Meet Tizzy: The Sweet & Energetic Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker18 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza1 day ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy