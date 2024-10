Garden City resident and pastor remembers Charles Houston, who passed in Sapelo tragedy

When remembering Charles Houston Jr., Matt Stout said everyone described him as selfless, patient and kind - but he could also be a goofball.

"He was such a cut up," said Stout, a current Garden City resident, who was Houston's ordination mentee. "He was always willing to serve, always willing to make time for me, but at the end of the day he was a joy to be around as well."

Just last week, when they spoke on the phone for the last time, Houston was still making fun of Stout for something that had happen years ago - he was just like that, Stout said.

"He wasn't always serious, always serving necessarily," Stout said. "Just showing up and being himself."

Houston, 77, of Darien, Ga. was one of seven victims of the deadly gangplank collapse on Sapelo Island on Oct. 19. A beloved retired pastor and law enforcement chaplain, he was born in Savannah on Aug. 15, 1947 and grew up on the Isle of Hope attending Isle of Hope Methodist Church. Houston and Stout met 12 years ago in Brunswick, when Stout was doing youth ministry and Houston was a retired minister attending the church.

"That's where I felt called to ordained ministry and started the process of ordination in the United Methodist Church, and Charles was a big help to me," Stout said. "He always took a particular interest in the people coming up, always reaching out to the new generation of ministers, and he really kind of took me under his wing."

High-profile attorney to represent Sapelo Island gateway collapse victims. Who is Ben Crump?

Saturday's deadly Sapelo gangplank collapse caused by 'catastrophic failure,' state says

There was a group of clergy in the area that would eat lunch together once a week. Inevitably he and Houston would sit there after the plates were cleared, or stand in the parking lot outside the restaurants talking and sharing whatever was going on in their lives.

"He was just very attentive to me," Stout said. "I never, ever felt like he was too buy for me. That's kind of a weird thing after he died, I'm seeing all these people reacting and sharing memories of Charles. I'm like man, he was calling a lot of people all of the time. It wasn't just me, but I never felt like I was shoehorned into his schedule, and I don't think anyone ever felt that way. When you're with Charles, he is present there with you."

Though they hadn't lived in the same area for a while, they would chat frequently and make plans to meet up if they happened to be coming each others' way. Stout and Houston had planned to meet Oct. 22 - just days after the tragic incident.

"I said, 'there's no way', I'd just talked to him," Stout said. "It's going to take a while to sink in. He was a great servant, he was a great storyteller. It never felt like he was preaching at you, he was just talking about his life and your life, and God made his way into those conversations, too."

Houston's memorial service will be Saturday, Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Brunswick.

Destini Ambus is the general assignment reporter for Chatham County municipalities for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach her at dambus@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Garden City resident and pastor remembers Charles Houston, who passed in Sapelo tragedy