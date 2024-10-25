Georgia is a key swing state in 2024. Which swing counties should voters be watching?

Ten years ago, it may have been hard to imagine that Georgia would become a crucial swing state during a presidential election.

Prior to the 2020 election, the Peach state had been reliably red, awarding its electoral votes to a Republican candidate in every presidential race dating back to 1992. The state’s congressional representation has also been Republican-dominated for the majority of that time.

But in 2020, Georgia flipped blue for the first time in decades, with Joe Biden winning the state by a narrow 11,000-vote margin.

Much of that victory may be due to changing demographics across the state. Census data revealed that Georgia grew by 10% between 2010 and 2020, and that population growth was accompanied by broad shifts in its demographics. Though still a majority-white state in 2020, Georgia’s white population declined by 1% between 2010 and 2020, while the number of Black Georgians increased by 13%. Georgia's Asian American population also grew by 53% and its Hispanic population jumped 32%.

These population shifts have trickled down to the county level, where some reliably red areas have been shifting blue, and formerly blue areas have been growing redder, and many continue to have close margins. Each may offer some key insights into how Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are performing across the state.

Here are a few of the counties to watch on election night in Georgia.

Romney/Clinton counties

Three suburban Atlanta counties — Cobb, Gwinnett and Henry — were once Republican strongholds, each voting for Mitt Romney during the 2012 election. However, as the population grew and diversified over the past decade, they have also become more left-leaning.

“Cobb County and Gwinnett County have huge populations and are really high growth counties still, but during the ‘80s and ‘90s and early 2000s were some of the highest growth counties in the nation,” said Dr. William Hatcher, a political science professor at Augusta University. “Those counties have moved pretty solid to the Democratic side from the Republican side, so they're not really swing counties anymore, because they've moved so much, but they're really telling a lot of the story about why Democrats now are competitive statewide for federal elections in Georgia.”

Gwinnett and Cobb are now the second and third most populous counties in the state, according to the Census bureau. In July, Gwinnett County became the second county to surpass 1 million residents , and at 792,000 residents, Cobb County is not far behind. Gwinnett and Cobb also rank first and second, respectively, on the Census bureau’s diversity index, making them the most diverse counties in the state. During the 2020 election, President Joe Biden won Gwinnett County by 58%, and secured 56% of the vote in Cobb County.

Henry County, though not quite as large as Cobb and Gwinnett, was nevertheless one of the fastest-growing counties in the Atlanta metro area, surpassing 262,000 residents in 2024 according to the Atlanta Regional Commission. It also ranks 10 th out of 159 counties on the diversity index. Biden also did better in Henry County than in Cobb or Gwinnett, securing 60% of the vote in 2020.

According to Hatcher, these three counties may serve as an important indicator of whether Harris is performing well in Georgia, especially if she can drum up higher margins than what Biden had in 2020.

“In Georgia, if she's over performing Biden in Cobb, in Gwinnett, those kinds of counties, that's a good sign early on election night,” Hatcher said.

Obama/Trump counties

While Metro Atlanta may be growing bluer, there are also counties that are becoming increasingly red. Following the 2016 election, the nonpartisan organizations Ballotpedia compiled a list of 206 “pivot” counties across the U.S. that voted for Obama twice and then voted for Trump. Five pivot counties — Baker, Dooly, Peach, Quitman and Twiggs — are located in Georgia , and all five voted for Trump again in 2020.

These counties are relatively small and rural, and together, they make up only 0.57% of the state population. However, they all are among the top 75 most diverse counties in Georgia, and each have higher Black populations than the state’s average. While Trump retained support of each of these counties in the 2020 election, his victory was by no means a landslide. He secured 58% of the vote in Baker County, 55% in Quitman, 53% in Dooly and Twiggs, and only 52% in Peach.

Though a small portion of Georgia’s overall population, these counties may serve as an important indicator of whether Trump is continuing to garner support among rural voters, and rural voters of color in particular, now that Harris is in the race.

Kemp/Warnock counties

Another intriguing trend in Georgia politics is the split-ticket counties: Counties that voted for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, as well as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. These counties — Baldwin, Clay, Jefferson, Sumter and Washington — are also primarily located in small, rural areas. Voters in split ticket counties may be more willing to cross party lines to vote for a candidate of their choice, though it’s worth noting that all five counties voted for Biden in the 2020 election.

“The vote has become closer over the years between the Democrats and Republicans in Baldwin County,” Hatcher said. “You've got some of these counties like Baldwin that the Republicans are slowly performing better in, slightly, but Biden still won.”

However, Hatcher warned that Kemp and Warnocks’ elections may not serve as a useful indicator of how these counties will vote in the 2024 presidential election.

“Each election has its unique characteristics,” he said. "The election for the Senate last time, that was a truly unique election because of the candidates in it.”

Hatcher also cautioned Georgia residents against relying too heavily on outdated prediction models that may not provide an accurate measure of Georgia’s current political climate.

"Since 2016 a lot of our elections are atypical now,” Hatcher said. “What we used to think was the norm is now no longer the case, and a lot of these atypical elections are becoming typical.”

Maya Homan is a 2024 election fellow at USA TODAY who focuses on Georgia politics. She is @MayaHoman on X, formerly Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Georgia is a key swing state in 2024. Which swing counties should voters be watching?