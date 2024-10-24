What will the jury decide? Prosecution and defense rest their cases in Leilani Simon trial

On the eighth day of arguments and testimony, the prosecution and the defense rested their cases in the trial against Leilani Simon, the Savannah mother charged with murdering her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon, in October 2022 and disposing of his body in a dumpster.

After hearing arguments from the prosecution and defense, Chatham County Superior Court Judge Tammy Stokes sided with the prosecution, ruling that there was sufficient evidence for the multiple murder charges in the indictment to be considered. Jury members were not present for that portion of the ruling.

More: "It was heartbreaking": Police officer who first found Quinton Simon's remains testifies

More: What happened in the courtroom? FBI agent testifies that Leilani Simon backtracked story

More: Investigators testify that cell phone data refutes Leilani Simon's whereabouts

Who testified on Wednesday, and what did they say?

The jurors again heard testimony from multiple law enforcement witnesses.

Sherri Fentress, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) DNA Analyst, testified that she conducted a kinship analysis between Quinton’s remains and Leilani Simon, Quinton’s father, Henry “Bubba” Moss, and Leilani’s mother, Billie Jo Howell. Her test compared their DNA with bones found after law enforcement spent weeks combing through mountains of garbage. Based on the results, Fentress concluded that there was “strong evidence” that the remains were Quinton Simon.

Dr. Cynthia Morris-Kukoski, FBI Forensic Examiner-Toxicologist, testified that she tested multiple materials, including a pillow and pillow case, washcloth, and towel, all of which she determined were unsuitable for testing.

Lora Darrisaw, Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Medical Examiner, testified that she received the skeletal remains, evaluated the inventory of bones received by the GBI and was unable to complete an autopsy. Chatham County Assistant District Attorney Jenny Parker asked Darrisaw about sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) , the sudden and unexplained death of a baby younger than one years old. Parker called SIDS “one specific potential cause of (Quinton's) death.”

The state then called its final witness, Chatham County Police Department Detective Marian Lemmons to testify - something she has done three times in this trial. Lemmons testified Simon’s alleged false statements to law enforcement. Lemmons also testified to the arrest of Simon. During one interview, Simon said that every time she lied to law enforcement, she was proposing theories.

What did defense attorneys and prosecution argue?

Simon’s defense attorney co-counsel, Robert Persse made a motion for directed verdict of acquittal on malice murder, felony murder and concealing a death of another. Persse argued that there is no direct evidence to support these claims.

Persse cited Georgia Code 24-14-6 , which dictates that the proved facts must be consistent with the hypotheses of guilt and exclude all other reasonable hypotheses to warrant a conviction based on circumstantial evidence.

“The state has presented theories and its conclusions but has presented no direct evidence that Leilani Simon committed these crimes the way they are charged in counts one, two, and three in the indictment,” said Persse,

Persse cited the medical examiner’s testimony, calling it “significant” and arguing that it “raises lots of hypotheses as to what happened to Quinton Simon.”

“She expressed no opinion about the manner of death, the cause of death, the time of death, and even as an expert in her field, couldn’t even express an opinion that Quinton Simon died as a result of the commission of these crimes,” argued Persse. “That leaves us with circumstantial evidence.”

“At this point, the State’s evidence is ground in speculation and grave suspicion but not on facts and not on evidence,” said Persse.

Chatham County Special Assistant District Attorney and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Dean argued that the state provided sufficient evidence, based on both circumstantial and direct evidence, that Simon is guilty of malice murder, felony murder and concealing the death of another.

Dean argued that Persse’s understanding of the medical examiner’s testimony was “exactly backwards,” adding that it did not support the directed verdict.

“Circumstantial evidence does have to exclude all reasonable theories other than guilt and we’ve done that by presenting affirmative evidence that there was no medical event,” said Dean. “There was no medical event. There was no accident. The defendant was asked repeatedly about that and denied it each time.”

“There are only so many ways to die, and we’ve excluded all of them, but the potential act of violence that resulted in Quinton’s death,” said Dean.

Then, Simon took to the witness stand, without the jury present. Asked by Stokes, Simon said she will not testify.

Trial resumes Thursday morning.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and courts reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@Gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: What will the jury decide? Prosecution and defense rest their cases in Leilani Simon trial