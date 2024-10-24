Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Savannah Morning News

    What will the jury decide? Prosecution and defense rest their cases in Leilani Simon trial

    By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News,

    2 days ago

    On the eighth day of arguments and testimony, the prosecution and the defense rested their cases in the trial against Leilani Simon, the Savannah mother charged with murdering her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon, in October 2022 and disposing of his body in a dumpster.

    After hearing arguments from the prosecution and defense, Chatham County Superior Court Judge Tammy Stokes sided with the prosecution, ruling that there was sufficient evidence for the multiple murder charges in the indictment to be considered. Jury members were not present for that portion of the ruling.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TH3zj_0wJutH2k00

    More: "It was heartbreaking": Police officer who first found Quinton Simon's remains testifies

    More: What happened in the courtroom? FBI agent testifies that Leilani Simon backtracked story

    More: Investigators testify that cell phone data refutes Leilani Simon's whereabouts

    Who testified on Wednesday, and what did they say?

    The jurors again heard testimony from multiple law enforcement witnesses.

    Sherri Fentress, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) DNA Analyst, testified that she conducted a kinship analysis between Quinton’s remains and Leilani Simon, Quinton’s father, Henry “Bubba” Moss, and Leilani’s mother, Billie Jo Howell. Her test compared their DNA with bones found after law enforcement spent weeks combing through mountains of garbage. Based on the results, Fentress concluded that there was “strong evidence” that the remains were Quinton Simon.

    Dr. Cynthia Morris-Kukoski, FBI Forensic Examiner-Toxicologist, testified that she tested multiple materials, including a pillow and pillow case, washcloth, and towel, all of which she determined were unsuitable for testing.

    Lora Darrisaw, Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Medical Examiner, testified that she received the skeletal remains, evaluated the inventory of bones received by the GBI and was unable to complete an autopsy. Chatham County Assistant District Attorney Jenny Parker asked Darrisaw about sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) , the sudden and unexplained death of a baby younger than one years old. Parker called SIDS “one specific potential cause of (Quinton's) death.”

    The state then called its final witness, Chatham County Police Department Detective Marian Lemmons to testify - something she has done three times in this trial. Lemmons testified Simon’s alleged false statements to law enforcement. Lemmons also testified to the arrest of Simon. During one interview, Simon said that every time she lied to law enforcement, she was proposing theories.

    What did defense attorneys and prosecution argue?

    Simon’s defense attorney co-counsel, Robert Persse made a motion for directed verdict of acquittal on malice murder, felony murder and concealing a death of another. Persse argued that there is no direct evidence to support these claims.

    Persse cited Georgia Code 24-14-6 , which dictates that the proved facts must be consistent with the hypotheses of guilt and exclude all other reasonable hypotheses to warrant a conviction based on circumstantial evidence.

    “The state has presented theories and its conclusions but has presented no direct evidence that Leilani Simon committed these crimes the way they are charged in counts one, two, and three in the indictment,” said Persse,

    Persse cited the medical examiner’s testimony, calling it “significant” and arguing that it “raises lots of hypotheses as to what happened to Quinton Simon.”

    “She expressed no opinion about the manner of death, the cause of death, the time of death, and even as an expert in her field, couldn’t even express an opinion that Quinton Simon died as a result of the commission of these crimes,” argued Persse. “That leaves us with circumstantial evidence.”

    “At this point, the State’s evidence is ground in speculation and grave suspicion but not on facts and not on evidence,” said Persse.

    Chatham County Special Assistant District Attorney and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Dean argued that the state provided sufficient evidence, based on both circumstantial and direct evidence, that Simon is guilty of malice murder, felony murder and concealing the death of another.

    Dean argued that Persse’s understanding of the medical examiner’s testimony was “exactly backwards,” adding that it did not support the directed verdict.

    “Circumstantial evidence does have to exclude all reasonable theories other than guilt and we’ve done that by presenting affirmative evidence that there was no medical event,” said Dean. “There was no medical event. There was no accident. The defendant was asked repeatedly about that and denied it each time.”

    “There are only so many ways to die, and we’ve excluded all of them, but the potential act of violence that resulted in Quinton’s death,” said Dean.

    Then, Simon took to the witness stand, without the jury present. Asked by Stokes, Simon said she will not testify.

    Trial resumes Thursday morning.

    Drew Favakeh is the public safety and courts reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@Gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: What will the jury decide? Prosecution and defense rest their cases in Leilani Simon trial

    Related Search

    Leilani SimonForensic evidenceChild murder casesLeilani Simon trialJustice systemViolent crime

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    Check your Powerball numbers! $478 million jackpot ticket sold in Georgia
    Savannah Morning News1 day ago
    OPINION: Visit Savannah wants to hear Chatham County residents' thoughts about tourism
    Savannah Morning News2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    McDonald's E. coli outbreak: Is it safe to eat at the fast-food chain?
    Savannah Morning News1 day ago
    Police: Man arrested after threatening tenants with firearm, aerosol flamethrower
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel14 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    The Garden Guy Unplugged: New-to-market salvias set to thrill Savannah gardens
    Savannah Morning News1 day ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for Laundering Millions in Drug Trafficking Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    In Memory of David Nelson: The Unsung Hero of 'Ozzie & Harriet' - On Screen and Off
    Herbie J Pilato19 hours ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post12 hours ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel26 days ago
    Cruise Passenger on Taylor Swift-Themed Cruise Missing After Going Overboard
    J. Souza2 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy