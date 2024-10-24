OPINION: Visit Savannah wants to hear Chatham County residents' thoughts about tourism

As residents of Savannah, Tybee Island and Chatham County, we live in a place cherished not only by us but by millions of visitors from around the world. Our city's charm, history, and hospitality have made it a must-see destination for travelers. However, tourism is more than just visitors admiring our streets; it’s a crucial driver of our local economy, directly impacting the livelihoods of nearly 30,000 of our friends, family members and neighbors who work in tourism and hospitality.

The role of Visit Savannah is to promote and market our city and region to attract visitors and, with them, visitor spending. In 2023 alone, this effort generated nearly $4.5 billion in visitor spending—yes, billion with a B—boosting businesses, generating tax revenues, and supporting jobs across Chatham County. Tourism truly is economic development, and its reach is felt in almost every corner of our community.

But as much as tourism drives our local economy, it also shapes our daily lives in many ways. We saw that firsthand in early 2020, when the pandemic caused an unprecedented drop in tourism. Over 90% of jobs in tourism and hospitality vanished almost overnight, a sharp reminder of how interconnected we are with this industry. Thankfully, thanks to the resilience of our destination and the continued demand to visit Savannah, we bounced back quicker than many other parts of the country.

To ensure the continued success of Savannah's tourism industry and its positive effects on our community, Visit Savannah is launching a Resident Sentiment Study . This study aims to gather insights from residents across Chatham County, helping us understand how our tourism economy impacts your daily life and how we can plan for a future that benefits visitors and locals alike.

We want to hear from you! As residents who live and work in Savannah, your input is invaluable to us as we shape the future of tourism in our community.

The survey is live now, and we we invite you to participate in the survey, which will be available online at survey-d.yoursurveynow.com/survey/selfserve/53b/24081177 . The survey will remain open for two weeks, giving you plenty of time to share your thoughts. To show our appreciation, residents who complete the survey by Nov. 1 will be entered into a drawing to win one of 10 $50 gift cards to local restaurants courtesy of the 5 Spot and B. Matthews Eatery.

Savannah's blend of Southern hospitality, historic landmarks, stunning architecture, green spaces, and renowned culinary scene has made it one of the top places to visit in America, as noted by Travel + Leisure Magazine, Conde Nast Traveler , Southern Living , and other major publications. However, as we continue to welcome visitors from around the globe, we also want to ensure that tourism works for our community.

Please take this opportunity to share your thoughts so that we can plan for a tourism economy that benefits us all. Your input will help guide our efforts as we preserve what makes Savannah special while ensuring that the tourism economy continues to enrich our community.

Thank you for helping us shape the future of tourism in Savannah.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: OPINION: Visit Savannah wants to hear Chatham County residents' thoughts about tourism