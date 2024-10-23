Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Savannah Morning News

    DO Savannah: Get your Phil of the weekend, from music and seafood to costumed dogs,

    By Staff Reports,

    2 days ago

    Now that there is a slight chill in the air and a drop in the humidity, getting out and about on the weekends in Savannah is a must. Here are some activities you will not want to miss >>

    Georgia Southern University's production of David Linsday-Abaire's Rabbit Hole

    7:30 p.m., Oct. 24-24; 3 p.m., Oct. 26, Jenkins Mainstage Theater, Fine Arts Hall, Armstrong Campus, 11935 Abercorn St. Tickets $12, armstrongboxoffice@georgiasouthern.edu .

    Phil in the Neighborhood

    The Savannah Philharmonic has expanded this weekend's annual fall “Phil The Neighborhood” series to include an additional concert downtown in Chippewa Square. Musicians from the Savannah Philharmonic orchestra will perform music from all genres in a relaxed fun environment throughout the city at the following locations:

    • 6:30 p.m., Oct. 25, The Landings
    • 1 p.m., Oct. 26, Chippewa Square
    • 6: 30 p.m., Oct. 26, Windsor Forest
    • 5 p.m., Oct. 27, Baldwin Park

    Free and open to the public, savannahphilharmonic.org/phil-in-the-neighborhood

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wNfsk_0wINqGFk00

    Great Ogeechee Music & Seafood Festival

    One of the largest festivals in the Southeast, features live music from this year's headliners Clint Black, Sara Evans and the Marshall Tucker Band; amusement rides, arts and crafts, and mouth-watering seafood.

    5 to 11 p.m., Oct. 25; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Oct. 26; JF Gregory Park, 521 Cedar St., Richmond Hill ; Tickets $25-$70, rhbcchamber.org/seafood-festival

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ThOaS_0wINqGFk00

    Savannah State University Homecoming Parade

    9 a.m., Oct. 26, downtown Savannah, free and open to the public, savannahstate.edu/homecoming

    19th Annual Wag-o-Ween

    Noon to 5 p.m., Oct. 26-27, Pulaski Square and Starland Yard. Tickets $12-$50, wagoween.org

    Rocky Horror Picture Show LIVE

    7:30 p.m., Oct. 25-27; 3 p.m., Oct. 27; 7:30 p.m. and midnight, Oct. 31; Bay Street Theatre at Club One, 1 Jefferson St. Tickets $25, rockyhorrorshowlive.com

    Isle of Hope Art and Music Festival

    Along Bluff Drive, enjoy more 125 art and food vendors. Live music will play from the main stage at the TPG Isle of Hope Marina and Paxton Park.

    10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Oct. 26, Isle of Hope. Admission is free, iohartandmusicfestival.com .

    This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: DO Savannah: Get your Phil of the weekend, from music and seafood to costumed dogs,

    Related Search

    Savannah PhilharmonicSeafood festivalsMusic eventsMusic FestivalGeorgia Southern UniversityCedar St.

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    OPINION: Visit Savannah wants to hear Chatham County residents' thoughts about tourism
    Savannah Morning News1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Johnson High alum George Atkinson to be inducted into Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame
    Savannah Morning News2 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA20 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Popular Weymouth Restaurant Announces Holiday Pop-Up With Over 5,000 Ornaments
    Dianna Carney21 hours ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Union Troops to take over Beaufort, SC next month
    Explore Beaufort SC7 days ago
    Savannah man convicted on charges from Jan. 6 insurrection
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post27 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC3 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Meet Mabel: The Sweet Girl Abandoned Outside Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy