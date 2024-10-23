DO Savannah: Get your Phil of the weekend, from music and seafood to costumed dogs,

Now that there is a slight chill in the air and a drop in the humidity, getting out and about on the weekends in Savannah is a must. Here are some activities you will not want to miss >>

Georgia Southern University's production of David Linsday-Abaire's Rabbit Hole

7:30 p.m., Oct. 24-24; 3 p.m., Oct. 26, Jenkins Mainstage Theater, Fine Arts Hall, Armstrong Campus, 11935 Abercorn St. Tickets $12, armstrongboxoffice@georgiasouthern.edu .

Phil in the Neighborhood

The Savannah Philharmonic has expanded this weekend's annual fall “Phil The Neighborhood” series to include an additional concert downtown in Chippewa Square. Musicians from the Savannah Philharmonic orchestra will perform music from all genres in a relaxed fun environment throughout the city at the following locations:

6:30 p.m., Oct. 25, The Landings

1 p.m., Oct. 26, Chippewa Square

6: 30 p.m., Oct. 26, Windsor Forest

5 p.m., Oct. 27, Baldwin Park

Free and open to the public, savannahphilharmonic.org/phil-in-the-neighborhood

Great Ogeechee Music & Seafood Festival

One of the largest festivals in the Southeast, features live music from this year's headliners Clint Black, Sara Evans and the Marshall Tucker Band; amusement rides, arts and crafts, and mouth-watering seafood.

5 to 11 p.m., Oct. 25; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Oct. 26; JF Gregory Park, 521 Cedar St., Richmond Hill ; Tickets $25-$70, rhbcchamber.org/seafood-festival

Savannah State University Homecoming Parade

9 a.m., Oct. 26, downtown Savannah, free and open to the public, savannahstate.edu/homecoming

19th Annual Wag-o-Ween

Noon to 5 p.m., Oct. 26-27, Pulaski Square and Starland Yard. Tickets $12-$50, wagoween.org

Rocky Horror Picture Show LIVE

7:30 p.m., Oct. 25-27; 3 p.m., Oct. 27; 7:30 p.m. and midnight, Oct. 31; Bay Street Theatre at Club One, 1 Jefferson St. Tickets $25, rockyhorrorshowlive.com

Isle of Hope Art and Music Festival

Along Bluff Drive, enjoy more 125 art and food vendors. Live music will play from the main stage at the TPG Isle of Hope Marina and Paxton Park.

10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Oct. 26, Isle of Hope. Admission is free, iohartandmusicfestival.com .

