'Species in peril': Right whale population lags ahead of calving season off Georgia coast

The population of endangered North Atlantic right whales has edged up slightly even after at least nine deaths in 2024, including five newborn calves and two juveniles, according to an annual count released Tuesday.

Based on 2023 data, the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium estimates a population of 372, up slightly from last year’s total of 356.

The findings elicited a muted response from conservation groups.

"We're grateful for any good news we can get when it comes to North Atlantic right whales," said Catherine Ridley, vice president and Wildlife Project Coordinator for the Brunswick-based organization One Hundred Miles . "Today's small increase to the population estimate is heartening to all Georgians who care so deeply about our state marine mammal. But this is still a species in peril."

Ridley noted that there are fewer than 70 reproductively active females, while the number of new calves remains below what scientists observed in the 2000s and far short of the more than 50 annually that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says are needed to sustain the population.

"There is only about one month remaining until whales start returning to our coast to give birth, and it's critical that we avoid a repeat of the 2024 calving season," she added.

Of the nine North Atlantic right whales that have died in 2024, six had ties to the waters off Georgia:

Jan. 5: A female that had birthed her calf off the coast near the Georgia-Florida line is seen without it days later. The calf is presumed dead.

Jan.14: A female that had given birth to her calf off Cumberland Island is spotted alone. The calf is presumed dead.

Feb. 13: A dead year-old female calf is found floating off the coast of Savannah. The cause of death is blunt force trauma to the head from a vessel strike.

March 1: A newborn calf is found dead off Georgia. It was previously spotted off South Carolina after being maimed by a boat and left with critical injuries.

March 30: An adult female first spotted with her newborn calf along Georgia’s coast on Jan. 11 is found dead off Virginia from a fatal boat strike. Her calf is missing and presumed dead.

An annual pilgrimage

Beginning in November, female North Atlantic right whales make their way south to give birth in warm ocean waters off the coasts of Georgia and Florida.

Current federal regulations set a maximum speed limit of 10 knots (11.5 mph) from mid-November to mid-June for vessels at least 65 feet long in protective zones including a stretch from Brunswick to Wilmington, North Carolina.

In 2022, the NOAA Fisheries division proposed lowering the size threshold to 35 feet, but the expanded restrictions have not been enacted.

"Our decision-makers must come together to build on today's hopeful news with meaningful action," said Ridley. Reducing vessel speed to 10 knots is scientifically proven to reduce the risk of mortality from a collision by 80% to 90%, and there is no current technology available that has been proven as effective. NOAA's proposed expansion of its 2008 vessel speed rule must be immediately finalized. It is safe, effective, urgently needed and long overdue."

Some lawmakers, including Republican U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter , whose district includes Georgia's entire coast, oppose the expanded restrictions. Carter argues that speed limits would burden pilot boats that guide ships in and out of the ports of Savannah and Brunswick , and threaten offshore recreational boating.

Push and pull: Groups ask court to speed up whale protections while GA's Rep. Carter pushes for delay

Hunted to near extinction

Right whales are relatively slow swimmers that typically move at about 6 mph near the water’s surface. They are also dark colored and lack a dorsal fin, making them difficult to spot.

Studies have found that the speed of a vessel is a major factor in collisions with right whales. At high speeds, craft cannot maneuver to avoid the whales, which swim too slowly to move out of the way.

The same characteristics that make right whales susceptible to boat strikes made them easy targets for whalers, whose aggressive hunting dropped the population from peak estimates of 21,000 to fewer than 100 in the 1920s.

After whaling of the species was banned in 1935, its population increased to as many as 483 in 2010 but declined thereafter.

There have been 41 confirmed deaths since 2017.

Speeding ships

A study released in May found that nearly half of commercial container and bulk vessels operating off the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas – including ships using the ports of Savannah and Brunswick – were exceeding the current seasonal speed limits.

The non-profit Whale Safe and other organizations analyzed boat-traffic data in zones established by NOAA Fisheries, including the Mid-Atlantic Seasonal Management Area off Georgia and the Carolinas.

Ships serving the ports of Charleston, South Carolina, and Wilmington, North Carolina, also navigate the Mid-Atlantic zone.

The report didn’t break down the data by individual port but, rather, offered a snapshot of compliance in designated areas.

In the Mid-Atlantic Seasonal Management Area, container vessels and those carrying bulk cargo like grain account for two-thirds of all ship traffic. Combined, 53% of vessels in those categories operated within the speed limit this year, the review found.

NOAA said it assessed civil penalties of nearly $1 million in 56 cases involving vessels violating the speed limits in right whale speed zones in 2022 and 2023.

The agency also reported sending about 1,000 compliance letters to vessel owners along the Atlantic coast.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in coastal Georgia. He can be reached at 912-652-0213 or jdeem@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 'Species in peril': Right whale population lags ahead of calving season off Georgia coast