"It was heartbreaking": Police officer who first found Quinton Simon's remains testifies

Chatham County Police (CCPD) officer Sophia Zurkee broke down on the witness stand as she recounted the moment on Nov. 18, 2022, when she found a small white fragment of bone after weeks of combing through mounds of trash in a Chatham County landfill.

She was the first member of the law enforcement community to uncover the remains of Quinton Simon after searching every day for nearly six weeks. That fragment would later be identified as part of Quinton's skull.

"It was heartbreaking," Zurkee said, her voice cracking. Zurkee's brief but emotional testimony came at the end of the seventh day in the jury trial of Leilani Simon, the mother charged with murdering Quinton and disposing of his body in a dumpster.

Zurkee testified that she had been there since the day Leilani Simon reported her 20-month-old son missing on Oct. 5, 2022, and had volunteered to be part of the search team when the landfill became the focus of the investigation.

"When there is a missing child and time is of the essence, it's all hands on deck," Zurkee told Chatham County Special Assistant District Attorney (ADA) and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Dean under questioning. "Being one of the first on scene, I wanted to see it through to help in any way that I could."

Other Day 7 testimony

Zurkee described how the search was mentally, emotionally and physically training, testimony backed up by employees of the companies associated with the landfill who aided law enforcement during the search.

Joe Matz, division manager of Waste Pro, testified to the route the truck driver took from the Azalea Mobile Home Plaza, where Leilani Simon is suspected of dumping Quinton's body, to the landfill as law enforcement began its search for Quinton’s remains.

Donnard Johnson, a senior district manager at Waste Management, testified that once law enforcement began its search for Quinton, Waste Management provided two heavy equipment operators. Waste Management employees removed the waste and loaded it for about one week, an operation that cost Waste Management $70,000 to $80,000, testified Johnson. Asked whether Waste Management needed to help, Johnson said no, adding that the company did “just because of the significance of what happened.”

CCPD detective Marian Lemmons testified to text messages between Leilani Simon and her drug dealer Craig Weston, which suggested a sexual relationship between the two. Accoding to Lemmons, Leilani Simon initially saved Weston as a contact in her cell phone in September 2022, less than three weeks before Quinton's disappearance.

Leilani Simon told police when questioned that she had visited Weston between Oct. 4 and Oct. 5, 2022, Lemmons testified. Weston took the stand but his testimony was not videotaped due to a ruling by Chatham County Superior Court Judge Tammy Stokes.

Kimberly Johnson, a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) forensic accountant, testified that she was a team leader responsible for managing the search and personnel at the landfill on the day the search team discovered Quinton’s remains.

The trial resumes Wednesday morning.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and courts reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@Gannett.com.

