    Savannah Arts Academy stages award-winning one-act play 'Blood Wedding'

    By Adriana Iris Boatwright,

    2 days ago

    The students of Savannah Arts Academy, fresh off a win at the Georgia State Theatre Conference, are preparing to present Federico García Lorca’s one-act play, Bodas de Sangre ( Blood Wedding ), a Spanish classic known for its themes of love, betrayal, and revenge. This emotionally charged production will run from October 24-26, at the John A. Varnadoe Theater, 500 Washington Ave.

    Bodas de Sangre tells the tragic story of a bride torn between two lovers, and it explores intense emotions, fate, and cultural traditions. Lorca’s poetic language weaves through the narrative, demanding that the cast tap into the deep emotions of the characters, while also navigating the play's intricate structure. For the AA theater program, this production represents both a bold artistic choice and a meaningful way to connect with the school’s growing Hispanic community.

    A director’s vision: timing is everything

    David Poole, Savannah Arts Academy’s director, recognized that this was the perfect year to tackle Lorca’s play. “Timing is everything,” Poole explains. “This is the year I found myself with a group of students I knew could take on this play and run with it. The theme is intense and complex. The dialogue, characters, and transitions are complicated and layered.”

    For Poole, Bodas de Sangre is more than just a challenging text—it is a piece that connects the students with the Hispanic culture represented in the play. “I chose the play because I love Federico and his poetry and his poetic sensibility,” Poole says. “I also wanted to involve the Hispanic Spanish-speaking community, and we had the right cast to do it.”

    With around 100 new Latin families joining Savannah Arts Academy this year, Poole saw this play as a way to celebrate that heritage. Lorca’s work resonates with the themes of tradition, community and passion that are central to the Spanish and Hispanic experience.

    Hurricane delays and high praise

    The excitement for the production, however, has been tempered by unexpected challenges. The cast and crew lost seven critical rehearsals due to hurricanes Helene and Milton, which caused school closures and disruptions. “The students have had to forsake their fall break for rehearsals and tech week,” Poole shares. “Now we are playing catch-up.”

    Despite these setbacks, the students persevered, sacrificing their time off to ensure that the play was ready for its local run and an important competition. On Oct. 16, the cast and crew traveled to Gainesville, Ga., to compete in the Georgia Theater Conference’s Ray Horne Theater Festival, where the earned the top prize and will represent Georgia at the upcoming Southeastern Theatre Conference (SETC) in Baltimore, Md., in March 2025.

    For the students, rehearsals are where the play comes together, but it is the live audience that brings the production to life. Theater thrives on audience interaction, and the energy from the crowd helps performers reach new heights. “Theater students often say that while rehearsal is where the magic is made, a live audience is essential to bring it to life,” Poole notes.

    This connection with the audience is especially important for Bodas de Sangre , a play that allows the 16 cast members to delve into the raw emotions of love, jealousy and revenge. The play is backed by eight crew members, who reflect the turmoil in the story by creating a moody atmosphere with lighting, sound, and stage design.

    Bridging cultures through Lorca’s vision

    For Poole, staging Bodas de Sangre is about more than just showcasing student talent; it is also about honoring the work of one of Spain’s most iconic playwrights. Lorca’s writing is famous for its emotional depth and its exploration of universal themes like love, fate, and loss through the lens of magical realism. “There’s something timeless about Lorca,” Poole says. “His themes of love, family, and fate are as relevant today as they were when he wrote the play. The music that accompanies the play is also powerful and beautiful.”

    Poole’s hope is that the production will resonate not only with Savannah’s general theatergoers but also with the Latin community, particularly the new families who have joined the school this year. By performing a play that is so deeply rooted in Spanish culture, the students are engaging with a rich tradition while also making it accessible to their peers and audience members who may be encountering Lorca’s work for the first time.

    As opening night approaches, the SAA students are hard at work refining every detail of their performances. Despite the challenges they have faced, they are ready to take on the emotional and technical demands of Bodas de Sangre for their performances in Savannah.

    If You Go >>

    What: Savannah Arts Academy's production of Bodas de Sangre ( Blood Wedding )

    When: 7 p.m., Oct. 24-26

    Where: John A. Varnadoe Theater, 500 Washington Ave., Savannah Arts Academy

    Tickets: $10 general; $5 military and seniors, spwww.sccpss.com/schools/saa/Pages/Blood-Wedding.aspx

    This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Arts Academy stages award-winning one-act play 'Blood Wedding'

