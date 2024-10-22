Other car manufacturers looked at the megasite. How did Hyundai seal the deal?

Whether motorists travel north or south on I-16, one thing is certain – you cannot miss Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America. The magnitude of the manufacturing facility that sits on nearly 3,000 acres is ever so apparent.

In just under two years, a large team of workers were able to construct the metaplant, which began production of the Hyundai IONIQ 5 earlier this month. But in the months leading up to construction, Hyundai and local officials scurried to put together the deal to build the South Korean automaker's first electric vehicle plant in the United States and land Georgia's largest economic project-to-date.

More: Voting for the future: Effingham County residents share why early voting matters

‘Our site was more speed-to-market’

The announcement of HMGMA came as a huge shock to the region, causing some residents to question how long negotiations had been going on before the deal was signed in May of 2022.

But Trip Tollison, President and CEO of the Savannah Economic Development Authority, said talks of Hyundai were never discussed until January 2022.

“Hyundai was never thought of, brought in, discussed or mentioned at all until Jan. 6, 2022,” said Tollison. “That’s when we got the RFI (Request For Information) but we didn't know it was Hyundai until later that month.”

From there, negotiations began but Georgia had competition from other states. According to Tollison, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia were all in the running to land the South Korean automaker. Several automakers looked at the site, including luxury brands. A number of things drew Hyundai to the Georgia site, including their familiarity and relationship with the state having constructed a Kia facility in LaGrange, Ga.

But it was an initial disappointment for that paved the way for Hyundai to set up shop in North Bryan. The Savannah Joint Development Authority had courted automaker Volvo in 2015 but after multiple attempts to secure a deal, Volvo decided to plant roots in South Carolina. The JDA's hard work with Volvo provided an adjustable blueprint for a massive contract and with a location already in development, Hyundai felt confident it could build its EV plant in the shortest time possible.

“Our site was more speed-to-market,” said Tollison. “How fast can you build a plant? How fast can we get cars to the market? That was a big part of it. And our site was further along, more advanced and ready to go I think versus the competition. That was very important. Hyundai knew we could get a wetlands permit. They knew we had all these plans for the utilities. Everything was all laid out and they felt confident that we could deliver."

Wait…did Hyundai almost pull out of the deal?

Tollison admitted that just weeks before Hyundai and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed the deal May 20, 2022, he was worried the deal may not go through.

The issue at hand had nothing to do with financials or whether they could find enough laborers to build the massive facility.

Tollison said frustration over the site’s stormwater retention pond was at the center of the controversy.

“They sent the engineering team in and they weren't understanding our stormwater management rules and laws that we have to abide by here and that aggravated them to the point we felt like they were going to not come here,” said Tollison. “That got dicey for a moment…ultimately, we did the one large stormwater retention pond in the back and that seemed to move the ball and they got over it quickly and everything worked out.”

'Tired - and that is good'

On May 20, 2022, under a small white tent on a couple acres at the megasite, local and state leaders, as well as Hyundai officials gathered to watch Kemp and Jaehoon Chang, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company sign the Hyundai agreement.

Two and a half years later and HMGMA held a private ceremony to celebrate the production of its first car, the Hyundai IONIQ 5, the first week of October. When asked how he felt now that the plant is and up running, Tollison said he was “tired – and that is good.”

“Everybody who's been working on this project from the first day of the site selection process until today is just overly tired and that's good,” said Tollison. “I'm not saying that with any complaint. It's been unbelievably positive for the community in the fact that they're making cars now. It is a huge milestone that we're all proud of. I think everybody would agree, even the folks who are anti-development, (they) have never seen a project built this fast, this robust, this intense, and so it's been great.”

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Other car manufacturers looked at the megasite. How did Hyundai seal the deal?