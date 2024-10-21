Voting for the future: Effingham County residents share why early voting matters

Early voting for the 2024 Presidential Race, as well as local and state elections, began nearly one week ago and residents in Georgia are showing up in record numbers to cast their ballots.

According to Georgia Secretary of State's Election Voter Hub , 313,345 voters took to the polls on the first day of early voting. Those numbers broke the record from the 2020 Presidential Race of 136,739 on the first day of early voting, according to the Georgia Secretary of State's site .

Laura Bassett, director for the Effingham County Board of Elections, said the county has averaged 1,600 voters per day as of Thursday afternoon.

“I just think people are really eager to vote,” said Bassett. “They feel their vote is going to matter.”

Like many Georgia residents, Cindy Metzger was not going to wait until Nov. 5 to vote. She took advantage of early voting and cast her ballot Oct. 17 in Effingham County. But this year’s election feels different for the mom of two who often thinks of what this country will look like in the coming years.

For Metzger, voting is about generational change.

“I don’t understand why people can't see it - the state of the economy,” said Metzger.

Inflation has caused the price of fuel and groceries to skyrocket and Metzger said even folks who can avoid everyday items should consider those who can’t.

“I can afford it too but that doesn’t make it right,” said Metzger. “It trickles down to everyone. I have kids, one who just graduated college and one going in and I want them to be successful.”

Retiree Diane Dubois said early voting was an easy decision since she knew which candidate she was going to vote for.

“We always come out for early voting,” said Dubois. "We are retired. We knew who we were going to vote for. I go for who I think is going to be best for the country. We keep up with everything.”

Bryan County also saw a high number of residents take to the polls. According to the board of elections website, the county logged 4,738 advanced in-person voters as of Thursday.

