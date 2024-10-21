Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Savannah Morning News

    Voting for the future: Effingham County residents share why early voting matters

    By Latrice Williams, Savannah Morning News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U3LgF_0wFLGYOR00

    Early voting for the 2024 Presidential Race, as well as local and state elections, began nearly one week ago and residents in Georgia are showing up in record numbers to cast their ballots.

    According to Georgia Secretary of State's Election Voter Hub , 313,345 voters took to the polls on the first day of early voting. Those numbers broke the record from the 2020 Presidential Race of 136,739 on the first day of early voting, according to the Georgia Secretary of State's site .

    Laura Bassett, director for the Effingham County Board of Elections, said the county has averaged 1,600 voters per day as of Thursday afternoon.

    More: How do I vote in Georgia? Your guide to polling sites, mail-in deadlines, more

    “I just think people are really eager to vote,” said Bassett. “They feel their vote is going to matter.”

    Like many Georgia residents, Cindy Metzger was not going to wait until Nov. 5 to vote. She took advantage of early voting and cast her ballot Oct. 17 in Effingham County. But this year’s election feels different for the mom of two who often thinks of what this country will look like in the coming years.

    For Metzger, voting is about generational change.

    “I don’t understand why people can't see it - the state of the economy,” said Metzger.

    More: Second gentleman and Maya Harris campaign for Harris/Walz with stops around Savannah

    Inflation has caused the price of fuel and groceries to skyrocket and Metzger said even folks who can avoid everyday items should consider those who can’t.

    “I can afford it too but that doesn’t make it right,” said Metzger. “It trickles down to everyone. I have kids, one who just graduated college and one going in and I want them to be successful.”

    Retiree Diane Dubois said early voting was an easy decision since she knew which candidate she was going to vote for.

    “We always come out for early voting,” said Dubois. "We are retired. We knew who we were going to vote for. I go for who I think is going to be best for the country. We keep up with everything.”

    Bryan County also saw a high number of residents take to the polls. According to the board of elections website, the county logged 4,738 advanced in-person voters as of Thursday.

    Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Voting for the future: Effingham County residents share why early voting matters

    Comments / 12
    Add a Comment
    Thomas Barbee
    2d ago
    For 10 years, a decade, Trump has spewed his racist rhetoric to arouse a nation that has been divide since the Civil War. I personally do not hate Trump, I love me some Trump and thank him for exposing the racist and bigots that sit in seats of political power. America is a country made up of immigrants…! Our great country has been divided since the Civil War, where good white people set back and allowed corrupt white people wrote laws to discriminate on the color of skin. WE THE PEOPLE will correct this November 5, 2024 where we the people ELECT the first black female President of the United States!!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    'Crowd broke into chants of Trump': CNN reporter exposes Fox News women's town hall scam
    Raw Story6 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Cruise Passenger Wakes Up to Flooded Cabin: "Talk About a Wake Up Call"
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy