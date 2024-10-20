Presidential candidate Chase Oliver and the Libertarian Party's Waffle House Caucus

Chase Oliver , the Libertarian Party ’s nominee for President of the United States, digs into an order of cheese-covered hash browns, two eggs over medium, and two thin slices of crispy bacon at the Waffle House on Abercorn Street. In the booth behind him, three members of the Libertarian Party of Savannah, representing about one-quarter of its total membership, have already finished their coffees and are talking about voter suppression and government overreach—two topics central to the party’s platform.

Oliver orders this same meal at nearly every Waffle House he has visited on this road trip of a lifetime, although sometimes he shakes it up with a chicken melt. He gravitates to the ubiquitous windowed boxes because “they’re consistently good. The staff is consistently fast and great people”—something he values as a former 13-year veteran of the restaurant industry, working in every position from dishwasher to line cook to server.

But there is another reason. It is a place where he tends to find his people. “We actually have a Waffle House caucus within the Libertarian Party.”

The two-party system “creates a false binary”

The Libertarian Party was founded near Colorado Springs, Colo., in 1971—14 years before Oliver was born in Nashville, Tenn. The party’s principles, according to Encyclopedia Britannica, are rooted in limited federal and state government oversight and “the rights of individuals to have sole authority over their lives,” in other words few to no regulation of industries, minimal intervention in foreign affairs or the free market, and no say over people’s bodily autonomy. The CATO Institute , established in 1977 and active in weighing in on constitutional and economic matters, is a Libertarian think tank.

The presidential race of 1980 was a benchmark year for Libertarians because their candidate, Edward E. Clark, snagged 1% of the vote nationwide in the contest between incumbent Democratic President Jimmy Carter and the winner by a landslide, former California Governor Ronald Reagan. That same year, Independent candidate John B. Anderson, a former Republican congressman from Illinois, garnered 6.6% of the popular vote by appealing to college-aged voters. The last time a third-party candidate stood on the debate stage with the Democratic and Republic parties’ nominees was Ross Perot in 1992.

Although it is hard to pin down the exact number of American voters registered as Libertarians, as voters in only 30 states declare their party affiliation and most party primaries are open, the Libertarian Party is considered the third largest political party in the United States. USAFacts.org figures from 2022 put the country’s registered voting population at 186.5 million people with Democrats representing just over 24% of that population, Republicans at 19%, and independents, including Libertarians, at 17.2%—which means a majority of American voters represent a more varied mix of ideologies than what the reigning two-party system reflects.

Oliver and his running mate, former Broward County, Florida police officer Mike Ter Maat , seek to connect with those voters who feel they have far too often and for far too long been forced to choose between the lesser of two evils. “They’re very tired of the way the two-party system has operated. They don't see solutions. They just see more fighting, more division,” he says of the people he’s met throughout the country. “I think the two-party system perpetuates this, because if there's only one or the other, black or white, it very much creates a false binary, when really most things in this world are very much a shade of gray. And I think we lose that nuance when we have a two-party system.”

He has traveled to every state—yes, including Alaska and Hawaii—talking with folks at state fairs and festivals, party meetings, and Waffle Houses to deliver a message that voters should have more choices at the ballot box. Although he knows there is no chance in hell he will win on Nov. 5, running for president is no Sisyphean task or some romantic quixotic venture for him. The Atlanta resident captured 2% (81,278) of the statewide vote in the 2022 U.S. Senate election that sent Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock into a runoff with Republican football star Herschel Walker.

In a presidential race where there is no overwhelming favorite and those coveted undecideds and independents will determine the outcome, the question now becomes from which party will Oliver peel away votes come November?

‘I need to look elsewhere’

Oliver and his executive aid Jax Crowder have just driven through the pounding rain after a stop in Black Mountain where they spoke with members of the United Cajun Navy who were helping with rescue and recovery efforts, delivering food and supplies into hard-to-reach places, after Hurricane Helene grinded through Western North Carolina.

Almost on cue, the lights flicker off for about 10 seconds then the generator kicks in and the canary yellow sign springs back to life.

“Triggered,” says Crowder with a nervous laugh and a shiver.

Oliver sports a plaid blazer and a navy-blue t-shirt with the slogan “ Defend the Guard and the Constitution” written across his torso. He explains that he is a champion of legislation wending its way through every state legislature—including Georgia’s where it got out of a senate committee but never made it to the floor—that prohibits sending the National Guard overseas unless a formal declaration of war has been passed by Congress.

“We believe the National Guard should remain in the States, taking care of people in the U.S., which is its original intent,” Oliver explains. He first grew attuned to this issue during Hurricane Katrina, he says, when members of the Louisiana National Guard were deployed to Baghdad instead of aiding in rescue efforts in New Orleans. “I've been an anti-war activist since even before I was a Libertarian.”

Oliver was in high school when 9-11 occurred, and he described his growing dismay with how U.S. agencies “cherry-picked intelligence to build this narrative for a war that really didn’t need to be fought.” The ensuing wars during President George W. Bush’s years in office fueled Oliver’s activism. He voted for Barack Obama in 2008 because of his promises to close the Guantanamo Base prison, reject the Military Commissions Act , and end combat missions in Iraq by 2010.

“He didn’t follow through and got the Nobel Peace Prize, which was the cherry on top of the sundae that made me go, okay, maybe I’m not really a Democrat and I need to look elsewhere.”

Oliver cast his first vote for a Libertarian in 2010 when John Monds ran for Georgia governor. Monds campaigned at the Atlanta Pride Festival while no other candidates showed up. “[Monds] said, ‘You know, the Republican is not here because he’s running for governor and using your community as a wedge politic. The Democratic candidate for governor, he’s not here because, while he pays lip service, they’re worried that there’s a rainbow flag in the background of a picture of the AJC [Atlanta Journal-Constitution]. They’re going to lose votes in the rural counties. But I’m here on principle. I don’t care if I gain or lose any votes. I’m here on the principle that you can love who you want to love and express yourself how you want to express yourself, so long as you do in peace.’”

As a gay man, Oliver found that level of honesty from a politician captivating. Thus, began Oliver’s political transformation.

As of late, he has been vocal in his opposition to Cop City, the moniker for the $90 million Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, which is being built in the South River Forest. He is equally vocal in his push for police-reform. He remains staunchly anti-war and is opposed to the death penalty, while also avidly pro-Second Amendment. He believes a woman should have control over her body and that the U.S. Department of Education should be abolished as well as government-backed loans for college education. He believes government should get out of regulating business as well as bailing them out when they fail. In today’s polarized environment, Oliver sounds on paper like a walking contradiction—until you sit down across from him at a Waffle House and talk.

“There’s a reason why you don’t see Libertarians running for Congress in very district"

“The Democrats and Republicans do enjoy taxpayer-funded primaries across the country that give them an obvious media heads up,” he explains. “They get basically six months head start before they even have a nominee; they have a presumptive nominee who’s out campaigning. I do think that has an impact. I also think people become conditioned. You grew up thinking, okay, it’s Coke or Pepsi, not realizing there’s Dr. Pepper and all sorts of other options out there that you can be picking, right?”

Gerrymandering congressional districts, he adds, leaves many voters feeling under-represented, and the high signature thresholds create ballot access hurdles for third parties. “There’s a reason why you don’t see Libertarians running for Congress in very district.”

Laura Owens, chairperson for the Libertarian Party of Savannah, is fired up about ballot access, pointing to the signature requirements and ease with which those signatures can be disqualified as the reason why so many incumbents, such as Marjorie Taylor Green, run unopposed. A strong Libertarian candidate, Angela Pence, Owens says, could have had a chance against Green. “The one thing the Republicans and Democrats agree on is keeping third parties, keeping competition off the ballot…It amounts to voter suppression.”

For this reason, Oliver is a champion of alternative voting methods, such as ranked-choice voting, which both Alaska and Maine employ. “Fun fact, in my election in 2022 for the U.S. Senate, every Georgia overseas voter used a ranked-choice ballot because they had shortened the window between the first and second round of voting, and the Secretary of State knew that it’d be difficult to get two ballots there and back, and so they just said for vote for your first choice, then if there’s a runoff, make your second choice in case your first choice doesn’t make the runoff. That’s a ranked-choice ballot. And so, if it’s good enough for the GIs in Georgia who are serving overseas, or Georgia citizens who are working overseas, it should be good enough for the citizens in Georgia to not have to spend millions of dollars to rerun an entire election that has a lower turnout than the first round. I think it’s more responsive to the will of Georgia voters.”

Oliver carries a gun that belonged to his grandfather, and he believes that gun control limits the ability of vulnerable groups to defend themselves. At the same time, he thinks we need to look more at the root causes of crime and its link to poverty.

“We have to remember violent crime is still near historic lows. You’re still far more likely to be shot with a gun, mugged, attacked, murdered in the ‘70s and ‘80s than you are today. We just don’t feel that because of the 24-hour news cycle.

“But we do have a raise in instances of mass shootings, and we need to look at what are the factors causing this. Oftentimes, if you look at the profile, it’s young men who are lonely, isolated, and are led to either suicidal or violent ideations through mental health issues, or they fall into an ideology rooted in a kind of hatred. We need to examine how this is happening.”

He is an opponent of mandatory minimums because it ties the hands of judges to rule on a case-by-case basis—again, an area where nuance might be called for, he says.

The same for abortion. As much as he supports a woman’s right to choose, he also wants to see easy and affordable access to birth control and more pathways and encouragement for adoption. “Post-viability, I believe there should be a standard of the health and life of the mother being put at risk.”

Oliver believes that market competition, without government intervention, will solve some of the affordability issues around housing and medical care. “ Direct primary care is a model that I think can be used to bring more competition into the healthcare space. More doctors are actually going back to the direct primary care model, and I think as it spreads, it's going to create that natural market competition for the insurance model, and hopefully will drive insurance premiums down, or more people will continue to abandon the insurance model for direct primary care. I think having both is good, because that choice allows you to find what's the best and save you the most money and be the best care for you or your family. I also think we need to do things like eliminating the cap on health savings accounts.”

After a brief discussion of foreign policy, his aid Crowder gives him the look that it is time to wrap up—there are other people to talk with, other places to be. But before takes the last bite of hashbrowns, Oliver offers a balm in a time that feels as if politics has become a zero-sum version of “Squid Game.”

“One important message that I want to give to people is that we have to stop dividing ourselves politically so much in our communities. I want as many people to vote for me as possible, but I don't want you to do that at the expense of loving and caring for your neighbors who maybe don't vote or vote for someone who you don't like, especially in the wake of Helene and these storms that we've seen. We need to come together as Americans more than we need to divide ourselves along political lines. I hope again, I earn as many votes as possible, but I don't want that to be at the expense of the love and care that you have for other people in your community.”

