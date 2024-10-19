Open in App
    Savannah Morning News

    Investigators testify that cell phone data refutes Leilani Simon's whereabouts

    By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News,

    2 days ago

    Testimony continued Friday in the trial against Leilani Simon, the Savannah mother charged with murdering her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon, in October 2022 and disposing of his body in a dumpster.

    Chatham County Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Jenny Parker first questioned Michelle McCarta, the mother of the 17-year-old babysitter who testified on Thursday that she had witnessed Leilani Simon physically abuse Quinton. Like her daughter, McCarta testified that she regularly babysat Leilani Simon’s children, most frequently Quinton. McCarta testified that Leilani treated Quinton worse than her other children, including by her feeding him later than the other children.

    Under cross-examination from Leilani Simon’s defense attorney, Martin Hilliard, McCarta testified that Georgia Department of Human Services Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS) contacted her about Leilani’s care of Quinton but answered that she didn’t reach out to DFCS herself.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tXgWj_0wDQUhtL00

    Then, Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) Detective Jennie Cox, now detailed out to Savannah-Chatham Counter Narcotics (CNT), testified that she obtained search warrants and affidavits tied to the case, including for Life360 , an app that Leilani and her family used to track their whereabouts and a swab of Leilani Simon’s DNA to match the remains found in the landfill, among other evidence as part of the police investigation.

    Three police officers also testified to the cell phone records extracted for Simon and her relatives in the case. One of those officers, CCPD Sergeant Gary Coleman, who oversees the Crime Scene Unit, also testified to video footage from Azalea Mobile Home Plaza, where Leilani is accused of disposing of Quinton’s body in the dumpster, and where she claimed she met with Melissa "Missy" Bray to pick up Orajel, a story that has since been refuted by Bray .

    Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Special Agent Taylor Burns, who has worked out of the Savannah office since 2022, testified that he reviewed the Life360 data. Youngkin's cell phone was mapped from the 535 Buckhalter Road house to the warehouse at which he worked and then back to the house, Burns testified. Burns determined that from 1:14 a.m. to 1:26 a.m., Leilani Simon's cell phone was tracked taking a route to the Azalea Mobile Home Plaza, where it appeared to be stationary for a few minutes, testified Burns. Burns also testified that he reviewed text messages between Leilani Simon and Youngkin, and Paul Simon and Youngkin. The data presented included when Simon's phone was locked between 2 a.m. until after 9:10 a.m., testified Burns.

    CCPD Detective Randall Noble testified that ADT records directly conflicted Simon’s statements about when they woke up on the day of Quinton’s reported disappearance. He testified that, multiple times from 1:10 a.m. until a little after 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 5, 2022, the dining room door was open and closed.

    The trial resumes Monday morning.

    Drew Favakeh is the public safety and courts reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@Gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Investigators testify that cell phone data refutes Leilani Simon's whereabouts

    Kimberly Mercer Cowart
    2d ago
    She needs to go away long time.
