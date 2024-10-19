Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Savannah Morning News

    Savannah expected to have one of driest Octobers on record, leading to potential drought

    By John Deem, Savannah Morning News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fqfxU_0wDO51Ek00

    This month is shaping up to be one of the driest Octobers ever recorded in Savannah, setting the area up for potential drought conditions and heightening the risk for wildfires, forecasters say.

    Chatham, Bryan, Bulloch, Effingham and Liberty are among counties already designated as “abnormally dry,” according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report released Thursday.

    So far this month, just .02 inches of rain has fallen at Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport , according to the National Weather Service. If that total holds, it would tie for the second-dryest October in Savannah since record-keeping began in 1948, according to NWS.

    The same amount of rain fell in October 1963. At the top (or bottom) of the list is October 2000, when just a trace of precipitation was measured.

    October – with a historical average of about 2.5 inches of rainfall – typically is the second-dryest month of the year, behind only November. The highest total ever was nearly 20 inches in October 1994.

    For Savannah, “the persistence of dry weather (will) continue through the remainder of October,” NWS said.

    In the shorter term, “over the next five to seven days, the region will primarily be under the influence of a ridge aloft and dry high pressure at the surface,” said Blair Holloway, a meteorologist in the NWS Charleston office . “This is a common setup for extended periods of below-normal rainfall.  Also, it is important to note that we are heading into what is historically one of our drier times of the year.”

    How dry remains to be seen, however.

    “This is the time of year when we get these dry frontal passages like we’ve had the past couple of weeks,” said Bill Murphey , Georgia’s state climatologist. “Georgia could get a little moisture sneaking in along the coast towards the end of the month, so we’ll have to wait and see how the rest of the month shakes out.”

    If parched conditions do continue, it will mean lower-than-normal rainfall in 13 out of the last 15 Octobers in Savannah.

    One of those exceptions was a big one. Hurricane Matthew dumped nearly 9 inches of rain in Savannah on Oct. 7, 2016, alone. It was the second-highest single-day rainfall total ever measured in the city, according to NWS.

    Power of 'basic': Low-cost solar system kept lights on for Savannah couple after Helene

    On the farm

    In terms of agriculture, the impact of a virtually rain-free October is mixed, said Pam Knox, director of the University of Georgia Weather Network .

    “For many producers, a dry fall is beneficial because it helps with defoliation of cotton and more concentrated sugar in wine grapes,” she explained. “The most detrimental impacts are to producers who are planting winter grains like wheat and forage, since they need moisture for the seed to germinate, and for peanut growers who need some moisture in the soil to get the peanuts out of ground that might otherwise be hard and crusted.”

    A wet spring delayed some peanut planting so some of those crops could use a couple more weeks in the field so the pods fill out for maximum yield, but cooler conditions recently have made that difficult, Knox added.

    Looking ahead

    The Georgia coast is likely to see warmer and drier conditions through winter, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Climate Prediction Center .

    “This outlook does not mean that the entire winter will be warmer and drier,” cautioned Ron Morales, an NWS meteorologist in Charleston. “We could still have periods that are wetter and/or cooler than normal.”

    The Climate Prediction Center also concludes that "drought development (is) likely" for coastal Georgia.

    “I could see another rapid onset drought developing this fall or winter,” Murphey said. “But we’ll have to see how this winter eventually unfolds. Keep in mind this summer was a real roller-coaster.”

    Drought conditions “could lead to a more active than normal wildfire season later this winter and through next spring,” Morales added.

    John Deem covers climate change and the environment in coastal Georgia. He can be reached at 912-652-0213 or jdeem@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah expected to have one of driest Octobers on record, leading to potential drought

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    South Carolina boy, 9, found in bed with bullet in forehead as shooter left 25 bullets in the door
    The Mirror US7 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson17 days ago
    Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest for Man and Woman in Prentiss County
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group20 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Two Bodies Found in Meridian Identified by Coroner
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen12 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA7 hours ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Early voting starts Tuesday in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch4 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currentslast hour
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Mail ballots flow in as voter registration deadline nears
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy