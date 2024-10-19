Savannah expected to have one of driest Octobers on record, leading to potential drought

This month is shaping up to be one of the driest Octobers ever recorded in Savannah, setting the area up for potential drought conditions and heightening the risk for wildfires, forecasters say.

Chatham, Bryan, Bulloch, Effingham and Liberty are among counties already designated as “abnormally dry,” according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report released Thursday.

So far this month, just .02 inches of rain has fallen at Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport , according to the National Weather Service. If that total holds, it would tie for the second-dryest October in Savannah since record-keeping began in 1948, according to NWS.

The same amount of rain fell in October 1963. At the top (or bottom) of the list is October 2000, when just a trace of precipitation was measured.

October – with a historical average of about 2.5 inches of rainfall – typically is the second-dryest month of the year, behind only November. The highest total ever was nearly 20 inches in October 1994.

For Savannah, “the persistence of dry weather (will) continue through the remainder of October,” NWS said.

In the shorter term, “over the next five to seven days, the region will primarily be under the influence of a ridge aloft and dry high pressure at the surface,” said Blair Holloway, a meteorologist in the NWS Charleston office . “This is a common setup for extended periods of below-normal rainfall. Also, it is important to note that we are heading into what is historically one of our drier times of the year.”

How dry remains to be seen, however.

“This is the time of year when we get these dry frontal passages like we’ve had the past couple of weeks,” said Bill Murphey , Georgia’s state climatologist. “Georgia could get a little moisture sneaking in along the coast towards the end of the month, so we’ll have to wait and see how the rest of the month shakes out.”

If parched conditions do continue, it will mean lower-than-normal rainfall in 13 out of the last 15 Octobers in Savannah.

One of those exceptions was a big one. Hurricane Matthew dumped nearly 9 inches of rain in Savannah on Oct. 7, 2016, alone. It was the second-highest single-day rainfall total ever measured in the city, according to NWS.

Power of 'basic': Low-cost solar system kept lights on for Savannah couple after Helene

On the farm

In terms of agriculture, the impact of a virtually rain-free October is mixed, said Pam Knox, director of the University of Georgia Weather Network .

“For many producers, a dry fall is beneficial because it helps with defoliation of cotton and more concentrated sugar in wine grapes,” she explained. “The most detrimental impacts are to producers who are planting winter grains like wheat and forage, since they need moisture for the seed to germinate, and for peanut growers who need some moisture in the soil to get the peanuts out of ground that might otherwise be hard and crusted.”

A wet spring delayed some peanut planting so some of those crops could use a couple more weeks in the field so the pods fill out for maximum yield, but cooler conditions recently have made that difficult, Knox added.

Looking ahead

The Georgia coast is likely to see warmer and drier conditions through winter, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Climate Prediction Center .

“This outlook does not mean that the entire winter will be warmer and drier,” cautioned Ron Morales, an NWS meteorologist in Charleston. “We could still have periods that are wetter and/or cooler than normal.”

The Climate Prediction Center also concludes that "drought development (is) likely" for coastal Georgia.

“I could see another rapid onset drought developing this fall or winter,” Murphey said. “But we’ll have to see how this winter eventually unfolds. Keep in mind this summer was a real roller-coaster.”

Drought conditions “could lead to a more active than normal wildfire season later this winter and through next spring,” Morales added.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in coastal Georgia. He can be reached at 912-652-0213 or jdeem@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah expected to have one of driest Octobers on record, leading to potential drought