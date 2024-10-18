Open in App
    Savannah Morning News

    Presidential campaign trail stays hot in Savannah with visit from second gentleman Doug Emhoff

    By Evan Lasseter, Savannah Morning News,

    2 days ago

    At the Kamala Harris for President campaign office in Garden City Thursday afternoon, State Rep. Edna Jackson led a rowdy crowd of about 80 canvassers in songs such as "God Bless America" and one that rang out "give me that old voting soul."

    Volunteers waited at the field office for an appearance by second gentleman Doug Emhoff who earlier in the day gave a get-out-the-vote speech at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center. Emhoff was joined on the Savannah visit by Maya Harris, Kamala Harris' sister, on a day trip that included a stop at Savannah State University.

    “The entire election could literally run right through your own community,” Emhoff said during his remarks at the SCAC. "You people out there and your community right here in Savannah can dictate whether or not we have a Kamala Harris presidency."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nuoAq_0wBvQGPB00

    At each stop Thursday Emhoff encouraged people to vote early, outlined Harris' plans for an "opportunity economy," and attacked Republican nominee former President Donald Trump. The second gentleman also frequently made reference to Harris' recent media blitz, including an interview with Fox News that aired Wednesday night, which Emhoff dubbed a show of strength.

    Throughout the speech some of the roughly 80 supporters in attendance cheered and responded to Emhoff's remarks. At one point, Emhoff referenced the spate of storms that have ravaged portions of the Southeast this hurricane season, saying Harris would "be here with Georgia every step of the way."

    The line prompted a supporter to shout out in response, "And we will be here for Kamala."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JCTqv_0wBvQGPB00

    The visit comes as Harris campaign surrogates fanned across the state at the start of early voting on Oct. 15, with former President Bill Clinton making early-week stops in west and middle Georgia by way of Albany and the Georgia National Fair in Perry. Other surrogates who participated in events this week include Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who appeared in Atlanta with U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock last Sunday.

    The rush of get-out-the-vote-focused events will be capped-off with a visit to Atlanta by Harris on Saturday. The stop will be Harris' fifth visit to Georgia since becoming the Democratic nominee, according to the Harris campaign. One of those visits included a packed rally at Savannah's Enmarket Arena.

    "The road to the White House runs through Georgia, and the lane to that road runs through Savannah and Coastal Georgia," said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson during the SCAC event.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqT1Q_0wBvQGPB00

    Other local democrats such as State Sen. Derrick Mallow, District 6 Chatham County Commissioner Aaron "ADot" Whitely and District 7 candidate for Chatham County Commissioner Orlando Scott also spoke at the event. State Rep. Anne Allen Westbrook was in the crowd.

    Emhoff and Maya Harris hit Savannah staple Mrs. Wilkes for lunch, where Emhoff went from table to table speaking with lunch goers and taking pictures with anyone who asked. At Savannah State, a group of about 30 students were gathered for Emhoff's appearance, which came as a surprise when he was announced.

    There, Maya Harris referenced her sister's Historically Black College and University connection as an alum of Howard University. Maya Harris also touted the Biden Administration's over $17 billion support for HBCUs.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X25CT_0wBvQGPB00

    Back at the field office, Emhoff acknowledged a "Republicans for Harris" supporter in the crowd. The moment harkened back to some of his comments earlier in the day at the SCAC.

    "(Harris) is building a massively big tent that includes Bernie Sanders to Liz Cheney," Emhoff said. "There's room for everyone, and we are really reaching out to moderates, independents and Republicans, because they value country over party."

    Evan Lasseter is the city and county government reporter for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at ELasseter@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Presidential campaign trail stays hot in Savannah with visit from second gentleman Doug Emhoff

    ThemexicanJoker El Diablo
    2d ago
    shut up this is the first lady
