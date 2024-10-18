Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Savannah Morning News

    750 trees to be given away Saturday, Oct. 26 to Savannah-area residents at Daffin Park

    By John Deem, Savannah Morning News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IopJs_0wBvLifo00

    (This story was updated to add new information.)

    A local organization is hoping to help Savannah-area residents begin to replace trees lost when the remnants of Hurricane Helene blew through last month.

    A total of 750 trees will be available through the Savannah Tree Foundation from 9 a.m. to noon at Daffin Park on Saturday, Oct. 26.

    The giveaway is in conjunction with the International Tree Climbing Championship competition, also taking place at the park over that weekend.

    “When we see the scope of tree loss after a storm event like Helene, often the first instinct can be to remove all the trees on one’s property,” said Savannah Tree Foundation Executive Director Zoe Rinker. “But truly, we need to be planting more trees to replace the ones we lost, and those need to be the right trees, in the right place.”

    State Farm and the Arbor Day Foundation are co-sponsoring the tree event.

    The Savannah Tree Foundation, founded in 1982, focuses on protecting and growing Chatham County’s urban forest through tree planting, community engagement and advocacy. It is the oldest urban and community forestry organization in Georgia.

    John Deem covers climate change and the environment in coastal Georgia. He can be reached at 912-652-0213 or jdeem@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 750 trees to be given away Saturday, Oct. 26 to Savannah-area residents at Daffin Park

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    My Opinion !
    1d ago
    I wonder , What kind of tree are they giving away ?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Condemned S.C. inmate chooses to die by lethal injection
    WRDW-TV1 day ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen10 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GAlast hour
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    Trader Joe's Set to Open 4th South Carolina Store
    McGeno3 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza27 days ago
    Y'all are too kind! This national study ranks Savannah the kindest city in America
    Savannah Morning News2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post23 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Garden Guy: Bee balm leaves make a great tea, and the blooms are like fireworks in the garden
    Savannah Morning News2 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria29 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Atlantic Beach, Jax Beach voters to weigh charter questions in November
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy