750 trees to be given away Saturday, Oct. 26 to Savannah-area residents at Daffin Park

A local organization is hoping to help Savannah-area residents begin to replace trees lost when the remnants of Hurricane Helene blew through last month.

A total of 750 trees will be available through the Savannah Tree Foundation from 9 a.m. to noon at Daffin Park on Saturday, Oct. 26.

The giveaway is in conjunction with the International Tree Climbing Championship competition, also taking place at the park over that weekend.

“When we see the scope of tree loss after a storm event like Helene, often the first instinct can be to remove all the trees on one’s property,” said Savannah Tree Foundation Executive Director Zoe Rinker. “But truly, we need to be planting more trees to replace the ones we lost, and those need to be the right trees, in the right place.”

State Farm and the Arbor Day Foundation are co-sponsoring the tree event.

The Savannah Tree Foundation, founded in 1982, focuses on protecting and growing Chatham County’s urban forest through tree planting, community engagement and advocacy. It is the oldest urban and community forestry organization in Georgia.

