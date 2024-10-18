Open in App
    • Savannah Morning News

    Leilani Simon Trial: Quinton Simon's babysitter testifies she saw his mother abuse him

    By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News,

    2 days ago

    Leilani Simon, the Savannah mother on trial for murdering her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon, and disposing his body in a dumpster in October 2022, told investigators that she had driven to a Chevron on the night she last saw her son to borrow Orajel from a friend. That friend, Melissa "Missy" Bray, testified in court on Thursday that she never gave Orajel to Leilani and had not seen her former co-worker since around July 2022, when Leilani borrowed a gas can, which she never returned.

    Bray's testimony was one of the most damning among the several witnesses called by Chatham County prosecutors on the fourth day of the trial, which began with Leilani Simon’s defense attorney, Martin Hilliard, cross-examining Daniel Youngkin, Simon’s then-boyfriend, about his drug use, text messages between him and Leilani, and his relationship with her three children, one of whom is Youngkin's child. At one point, Hilliard asked Youngkin why he didn’t leave the relationship if Simon treated him as poorly as he testified on Wednesday, emphasizing that Youngkin had free will.

    The prosecution then called on David Mullen, a former facility manager at Eclipse Advantage , a third-party labor contractor that Leilani, her brother Paul Simon and Youngkin worked at before Quinton’s reported disappearance. Mullen testified to Youngkin and Leilani’s time cards, which were provided to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). He testified that Leilani did not come into work on the day of Quinton’s disappearance, and Youngkin left early, running out of the warehouse when he received Leilani’s call that Quinton was missing.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oWAzv_0wBvFiJi00

    More: Leilani Simon's ex-boyfriend testifies at jury trial, agreed to wiretapping of hotel room

    More: State shows video of Leilani Simon interrogation to jury during second day of murder trial

    More: State lays out case against Leilani Simon in two-hour argument on first day of murder trail

    A pediatrician and pediatric cardiologist who cared for Quinton then took to the witness stand.

    Dr. Amanda Puentes, a pediatrician who formerly worked at JC Lewis Primary Healthcare Center , testified that she was Quinton’s last pediatrician. At 13 months old, she examined Quinton during a routine visit and he was “healthy” and “happy,” but she did hear a heart murmur and referred him to a pediatric cardiologist.

    Dr. Kenneth Burch, a pediatric cardiologist at Savannah Children’s Heart Center, evaluated Quinton for the heart murmur. He said he found two issues, one was common and the other was a rare coronary fistula . Both, Burch testified, were minor health issues. Although Burch said “anything is possible,” he had never seen a coronary fistula cause death.

    The state then called Leilani’s brother, Paul Simon, to testify as a witness. The 23-year-old called Quinton “an angel.” He testified that Quinton had a “decent relationship” with Leilani’s then-boyfriend, Youngkin, although Youngkin would sometimes complain about having to take care of Simon’s three children.

    The next two witnesses spoke to Leilani’s alleged poor treatment of Quinton.

    Melanie Boling testified that she met Simon when they were neighbors living in Glennville, GA, before the latter had any children. At first, Boling, a teen mother herself, saw Leilani akin to a little sister. But when Leilani had children and moved away, their relationship changed. They spoke less, and when they did speak, Leilani would threaten Quinton, testified Boling.

    During cross-examination, Hilliard asked about a meeting Boling had with Chatham County Special Assistant District Attorney (ADA) and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Dean in August 2024. In that meeting, Boling admitted to a séance she said she had with Quinton’s ghost, which told her he was in a landfill. Boling claimed that the séance occurred in October or November 2022, before Quinton’s remains were discovered in the landfill.

    In the last testimony of the day, a 17-year-old babysitter testified to three incidents where Leilani allegedly abused Quinton. The babysitter testified that Leilani pushed Quinton from behind into a pool without a flotation device, back-hand slapped him after he ran into the street without supervision, and pushed him after he broke Leilani’s brother’s PlayStation controller.

    Jury trial continues Friday morning.

    Drew Favakeh is the public safety and courts reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@Gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Leilani Simon Trial: Quinton Simon's babysitter testifies she saw his mother abuse him

